Easter guilt should be over chocolate

We have enough to do, don’t you think, without world leaders guilt-tripping us. Unless, of course, guilt is your stock in trade.

The Pope, in a Palm Sunday address, announced that amid the worst global pandemic in living history, someone is doing very well out of it… the Devil.

Yes, the horned, fire-breathing One is “taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord”, he told those present. Francis’s fear of the Dark Prince is well established. He has previously denounced those who don’t believe in the Devil, not as a fanciful figure, but as real as you and me.

“The Devil is intelligent, he knows more theology than all the theologians together,” he warned early in his papacy, adding, “The Devil is a con artist. He makes promises after promise, but never delivers. He’ll never really do anything he says. He makes you put your hopes in things which will never make you happy.”

Sounds like your average politician, which is scary enough.

El Papa added that Covid has wrought much “physical and psychological suffering” throughout the world and he’s not wrong about that.

But let’s just take a moment for some analysis on the physical and psychological suffering caused by religion. Francis would be of the view, I’m sure, that his god is omnipotent and all-powerful. As such he could choose to save mankind (or at least Catholics) from Covid. He has not, so one can only conclude a wrathful vindictiveness is at play. Scientists, on the other hand, are likely to win this one. God bless science.

Another view – one I subscribe to – is the acknowledgment that supernatural beings of any kind – good or evil – do not exist. We exist, and that is all. Since time immemorial and across all cultures, people have invented hundreds of gods to praise, question and explain natural and unusual phenomena and events.

Generally God gets the praise when something goes well, you get the blame when it does not.

Famous gods include Zeus, Apollo and Thor. Most people do not believe in the ancient Greek, Roman or Aztec gods any more. Theists and atheists are 99.99pc as one on this. Some of us just don’t believe in one more god than the others.

We’ve had more than enough evil posing in the garb of religious piety to last us a lifetime in this country, which is scarred forever from imposed guilt by self-described moral superiors.

The only guilt you should feel is whether to open that last chocolate egg.

Digital art craze brings bursting balloons to mind

I’M BY no means an art expert. I don’t collect things either. But if I did, I’m fairly certain I’d want to be able to see a picture, in my home, every day, especially if it cost me a fortune. Paintings are, like gold or cash, ‘fungible assets’; an economic term for seeing, touching, bartering.

So, perhaps I’m behind the curve, but I am not getting the newest art craze of NFTs – non-fungible tokens – effectively a digital picture which costs you a fortune but which you don’t own. It’s not even like bitcoin – which can be owned, traded and used as a sort-of-but-don’t-try-it currency. It’s just an image, on your screen.

Millions are being spent, and earned. I’m considering blowing up a balloon, selling it for a billion quid, and bursting it. Offers?

Grey-quiffed tea drinker hits big on social media

PERHAPS the increasing weight of the Jedward-style greying quiff he’s been growing birthed the idea.

We can surely expect a similar response to the singing duo who shaved off their tresses, now that the newest and coolest influencer-de-jour has realised that just by putting on the kettle, he can clock up a million views. It can’t be long before he tries some dad dancing.

Yes, folks, Simon Harris is on TikTok.