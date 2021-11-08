| 13.5°C Dublin

Eamon Ryan was all for culling herd of Dublin’s 2,000 civil service carpark spaces. Ha, ha, ha...

Fionnán Sheahan

Climate and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan Expand

Want to start an unholy row in any workplace in the country? Tell the staff, from the top floor to the bottom, that you’re going to substantially cut the car parking spaces available outside the office. Fuse lit, just step back and watch the explosion.

The issue isn’t quite as big at the moment with so many people working from home due to Covid-19. But just wait for the full return of the office. Remote working was supposed to reduce the number of cars on the road to a degree, yet car traffic has nearly caught up to levels before the pandemic.

The public sector is as guilty as anyone else, especially in Dublin City. Driving to work means having somewhere to park. Historic buildings, from Custom House to Leinster House, are aesthetically blighted by car parking. The city centre within the canals, Dublin 1 and Dublin 2, has the best public transport in the country, with Dart, Luas, Dublin Bus, commuter and inter-city trains, bus lanes and bike rentals all available.

