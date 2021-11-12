During Covid many friends faded into the background, and I’ve been left with a core group of ride-or-dies

Every few weeks, I get a call from an old friend of mine. It invariably goes something like this.

Me: “Oh hi! How are you?”

Friend: “Yeah, still miserable.” She says this like it’s my fault, as though she’s talking to a plumber who has come around but still left the dishwasher making weird noises.

Me: “I’m really sorry to hear that. What’s been happening?”

What follows is a good hour of ruminating, reflecting and plain old-fashioned moaning. Eventually we say our goodbyes and I realise I haven’t told her anything about myself, my life, my family. There is no room for my life on these calls. It’s not a friendship; it’s a therapist/client dynamic. We haven’t laughed, or shared a light moment, or done anything fun together for as long as I can remember. And yet, I still hold on. I still take the call.

Years ago, I was extremely adept at ghosting friends. If you made me feel bad about myself, or wronged me in any way, I often had no hesitation in cutting you from my life with nary a backward glance. I was rarely one to let a friendship simply fizzle out and die out of its own accord. For whatever reason, there was always bad blood; always a fractious ‘Dear Joan’ text explaining coldly why we were no longer friends. Being able to remove these people cleanly and swiftly from my life, Zorro-style, felt like a revelation.

When you’re in your teens and twenties, they’re easily made and collected in beer gardens, at gigs, in bathroom queues at a nightclub. Everyone is living in the same city, in the same salary bracket and lifestyle. You have nowhere else to be, except with each other. But life can and does get in the way. I had plenty of decent and loyal pals, I reasoned, so I would happily cut the deadwood loose and concentrate on the others. Or maybe I just liked the drama.

It sounds terrible now that I say it, but there were definite red card offences involved. The (engaged) girl who sent me off on a date with a guy and slept with him a day later, flirting aggressively with him in front of me. The one who came to the recording of a TV show with me for ‘moral support’ and, when I returned to the green room, could barely hide her glee as she regaled the negative tweets posted about me. There was the friend who would bench me when she got a boyfriend, only to return, ready for any and all adventures, when the relationships foundered.

We tend to venerate and enshrine female relationships, making them out to be hardier than post-apocalyptic cockroaches. Female friendship is one of the most powerful, edifying and unshakeable bonds two people can have. In many ways, it has supplanted the typical heterosexual relationship in terms of sheer romance. The truth is, women can treat each other with astonishing, unapologetic cruelty, friends notwithstanding.

As the years went on, the drama ebbed away, and I felt those losses more keenly. In some cases, I regretted my actions, not just feeling the loss of the friend, but also coming to understand the hurt I must have caused with my big overblown gestures.

Decades later, I prefer a much quieter life. Besides, a combination of middle age, Covid, parenthood and plain old laziness has given my social circle quite the shake-up.

During Covid, the friends who were great for a raucous night out, or a gossipy brunch, or a festival weekend, have simply faded away into the background. Things just seemed to fizzle out. Some of us let go without much of a fight. We thought we were holding our friendships together with a bit of conversational sticky tape. “We must do a Skype soon,” was uttered plenty, but rarely acted upon.

Parenthood, in particular, has a way of upending your social life. Most of us find it hard enough to summon the time and energy for quality encounters. During Covid, our friendships were missing the vital ingredients that keep things healthy. Hugs. Wit. Talking about what we did last weekend. Holiday plans. Shared experiences. Laughing until you’re left begging for clemency.

The friends who are left after all of this are my ride-or-dies; the people I would happily bail out of jail at 2am. We have fun. We enjoy each other’s relaxed company. Sometimes, I’m the one having life drama; sometimes they’re the ones having life drama. It rarely feels like a co-dependency. There’s an emotional equality there.

My social circle has also widened out in another, more curious way: there are now the parent friends. These are the women with which your most significant common ground is the fact that you birthed a baby at roughly the same time. If you’re lucky, you rub along nicely together. If you’re mega-lucky, you might even have some things in common. But that’s probably a column for another day.

