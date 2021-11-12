| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

During Covid many friends faded into the background, and I’ve been left with a core group of ride-or-dies

Tanya Sweeney

We tend to venerate and enshrine female relationships, making them out to be hardier than post-apocalyptic cockroaches Expand

Close

We tend to venerate and enshrine female relationships, making them out to be hardier than post-apocalyptic cockroaches

We tend to venerate and enshrine female relationships, making them out to be hardier than post-apocalyptic cockroaches

We tend to venerate and enshrine female relationships, making them out to be hardier than post-apocalyptic cockroaches

Every few weeks, I get a call from an old friend of mine. It invariably goes something like this.

Me: “Oh hi! How are you?”

Most Watched

Privacy