DUP’s NI Protocol dilemma: Clear that most of its seven tests not met

For more than a year and a half, the DUP has bored anyone in earshot by repeating the mantra that any deal on the NI Protocol “must meet our seven tests”.

Those tests were written to be ambiguous, giving the DUP what its leadership hoped would be the ability to spin the deal in line with its interests.

But now, viewed in the cold light of the legal texts agreed between the Government and the EU, a surprisingly large number of those tests are wholly unspinnable.

That is not to say that this is a bad deal; it involves far more than many informed observers — and even some DUP members — thought possible.

It sweeps away some of the most nonsensical elements of the protocol and dramatically softens the Irish Sea border.

The barriers to trade with the rest of the UK are far lower and Stormont gets some say in the EU laws by which Northern Ireland is bound.

But the DUP demanded much more. The high bar set in the seven tests reflects the desperation of the DUP in mid-2021 when they were developed and the latent unionist distrust of the party; it knew that opaque language wouldn’t be sufficient to reverse the collapse in its support. In that sense, the tests worked. But the price was high; some of the tests were never going to be met.

It is possible that most unionists actually care more about the practical implications of the protocol than about its constitutional framework. As Matthew Holehouse of The Economist wrote yesterday of Rishi Sunak’s claim that the deal “removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”: “Legally, that is nonsense; viewed from the Belfast supermarket, it might feel true enough.”

And while my analysis of the DUP’s seven tests shows just two of the seven have been met, some are more clear-cut than others. This also may not be the final shape of the deal.

While its basic architecture is unlikely to change, there may be room for the DUP to extract a few more concessions which might help it argue that more of its tests have been met.

Test 1: New arrangements must fulfil the guarantee of the Sixth Article of the Act of Union 1800.

This stemmed from the unionist court challenge to the NI Protocol. If Article 6 of the Act of Union (instituting free trade within the UK) has been impliedly repealed, as the Government’s lawyers argued in court, then that would require fresh legislation to restore what had been repealed. There has been no mention of such legislation.

The Government’s Command Paper says that the deal involves “safeguarding Northern Ireland’s place in the Union” but frames this as something achieved “by addressing practical problems”.

By doing so, the deal massively improves free trade, but does not fully restore it, with some GB products still banned from NI. In explaining the test, Jeffrey Donaldson said in July 2021 that the people of the UK needed to be “on the same footing” for trading across the UK. That is clearly not the case.

NOT MET

Test 2: Any new arrangements must avoid any diversion of trade.

Barriers to trade mean that commerce flows in another direction — in this case, away from GB and towards the EU. This has in significant part been improved by the Windsor Framework. But the DUP’s bar here was exceptionally high — not that most diversion of trade should end but that there must not be “any” trade diversion.

Trade barriers remain; accessing the green lane requires registration with a trusted trader scheme and then the completion of a simplified customs declaration for each transaction.

Most big firms will deal with this straightforwardly, but it is likely that some will not. Even if that is not an issue, some items remain banned from NI— meaning they can only be bought from the EU.

NOT MET

Test 3: Any new arrangements that are negotiated do not constitute a border in the Irish Sea.

This is the woolliest of the DUP’s tests, but paradoxically also the most problematic for the party because it is so sweeping.

It is clear that there remains a customs border in the Irish Sea; the EU’s Customs Code continues to apply, even though it has been enormously simplified, softened and camouflaged.

A regulatory border also exists, with the near-certainty of continued divergence between Northern Ireland and Great Britain over time as the EU or GB change their laws.

NOT MET

Test 4: New arrangements must give the people of Northern Ireland a say in the making of the laws which govern them.

The introduction of a ‘Stormont brake’ means that the elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland will now have some say on new EU laws and can at least pause them.

The details of the brake have not yet been finalised but already it appears less robust than initially claimed, with real power residing with the Government. The brake probably means more as a theoretical threat than as a means by which EU law will be stopped.

Nevertheless, this at least gives Northern Ireland some leverage with the EU as laws are being drafted; the mere threat of a veto means changes may be made prior to that point. And the wording to the DUP test here is minimal — “a say” —meaning this has been met in relation to most future laws, although a small set of laws can’t be vetoed.

MET

Test 5: New arrangements must result in “no checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain or from Great Britain to Northern Ireland (and remaining in NI).”

The first part of this has always been straightforward, with the problem being checks on GB goods coming into NI.

The green lane system meets this test — which is framed purely in terms of checks rather than bureaucracy. There will still be a small number of checks based on intelligence about smuggling but that is a matter for enforcement agencies and very different to the widespread checks under the original protocol.

MET





Test 6: New arrangements should ensure no new regulatory barriers develop between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom unless agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

The Stormont brake might have met this test if it had given Stormont a veto, but that is not the case. Instead, if 30 MLAs petition the Government to block a new EU law, the entire decision rests with London which can disregard the wishes either of those 30 MLAs or of Stormont as a whole.

NOT MET

Test 7: New arrangements must preserve the letter and spirit of Northern Ireland’s constitutional guarantee set out most recently in the Belfast Agreement by requiring in advance the consent of a majority of the people of Northern Ireland for any diminution in its status as part of the United Kingdom.

This stemmed from the unionist court case backed by Arlene Foster, Lord Trimble and others. They lost in the Supreme Court which essentially confirmed that there is no requirement for a referendum on constitutional change short of a vote for Irish unity. That being the settled legal position since the ruling last month, this could only have been overturned by new legislation and that is not happening, meaning that Northern Ireland’s position within the UK could be altered and that would — as long as it was passed by Parliament in line with the Supreme Court judgment — be entirely lawful.

NOT MET

