| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

DUP’s model of ‘Britishness’ is a sad, diminished relic

John Flanagan

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Expand
John Flanagan Expand

Close

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

John Flanagan

John Flanagan

/

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Loyalist and British values are no longer the same thing. For the first time since the foundation of the state, Northern Ireland looks set to have a nationalist First Minister. Changing demographics only tell part of the story.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – the largest party in the state for almost two decades – has alienated moderates with retrograde politics and an unconvincing vision for the future. They are the lost tribe of the British Empire, their beliefs a capsule of a less enlightened time.

More On Democratic Unionist Party

Most Watched

Privacy