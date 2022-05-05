DUP’s model of ‘Britishness’ is a sad, diminished relic

Loyalist and British values are no longer the same thing. For the first time since the foundation of the state, Northern Ireland looks set to have a nationalist First Minister. Changing demographics only tell part of the story.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – the largest party in the state for almost two decades – has alienated moderates with retrograde politics and an unconvincing vision for the future. They are the lost tribe of the British Empire, their beliefs a capsule of a less enlightened time.

There are superficial similarities between the DUP and the Brexiteers across the Irish Sea, but it doesn’t go much deeper than flag-waving. With the exception of perhaps Jacob Rees-Mogg – who paradoxically is both a devout Catholic and what most Catholics imagine when they think of an 18th-century absentee Protestant landlord – most Tories would wince at the DUP’s record on abortion and gay marriage.

Despite the regressive tendencies and kinky self-flagellation of Boris Johnson’s government, Britain remains a pluralist, secular society. There’s plenty to like about life here.

Those of us who came of age during the banking crisis or the global pandemic will understand the difficult relationship Ireland has with its young people, and the unequal burdens we are too often asked to bear during bad times.

The UK isn’t without its problems, but there is a reason why so many of us have emigrated here for generations. London is one of the world’s great cities, its artists remain on the bleeding edge of Western culture, while the NHS and the BBC, though imperfect, are still world-beating examples of what can be achieved by socialised medicine and public service broadcasting.

None of what makes the UK a great place to live can be articulated by the DUP, because their model of ‘Britishness’ is a sad, diminished relic. The DUP leadership – with creationists in senior positions – no longer relates to their cousins across the water, and the feeling is mutual.

The average British person I chat to here has little to no clue about the constitutional arrangement between Britain and Northern Ireland. There is certainly scant knowledge of the multi-billion subvention paid by the British taxpayer to keep the lights on in Stormont every year.

It’s not that English people don’t like Northern Ireland; they’re just not all that interested. A united Ireland does not represent the kind of existential threat to the Union that an independent Scotland would.

Edinburgh and its institutions are embedded in the fabric of British society in a way Belfast isn’t. The relationship between Scotland and England itself was a voluntary union in the first instance.

Ireland was always different. It was one of England’s first conquests, a laboratory of colonialism where it fine-tuned the techniques of oppression it would go on to employ across the empire. Over three centuries since the Ulster plantation, it’s unclear what purpose the region has left to serve London.

Nevertheless, support for a United Ireland remains quite low in the province. Sinn Féin has not made it an issue going into this election. They’ve focused on issues that matter, like healthcare and the cost of living. Under the proportional representation system, this shift could make them more transfer-friendly to the supporters of other parties than they have in the past.

The DUP’s pitch to the electorate, meanwhile, remains firmly rooted in the politics of panic, calling on a pan-unionist response to defeat the hated Northern Ireland Protocol.

Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared at rallies alongside hard-right Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, and called on Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie to do the same. After Beattie refused because he feared the demonstrations would heighten tensions, his office window was smashed and a noose hung around one of his election posters.

This came after Simon Coveney’s visit to Belfast in March to discuss peace-building was disrupted by a loyalist bomb scare, not to mention the loyalist riots from last year. If bomb threats, street violence and creationism sound dated by Northern Irish standards, then by British standards they are prehistoric.

The Britain that hard-line unionists are loyal to no longer exists. They have begun to look like the Japanese soldiers discovered still fighting on remote islands decades after the Second World War: ageing and hysterical, their battle was lost long ago.