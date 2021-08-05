Duelling diplomats: Two key tasks face our new ambassador in the UK

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is likely to win the next British general election, and that’s a scary thought for a lot of people.

Of course, nobody can accurately see that far into the horizon – he won’t have to go to the polls before 2024. But a sobering analysis is that Johnson and his cronies are there for the long haul, unless there is a massive and unexpected turnaround in Labour’s fortunes.

That party is being held back by an underwhelming leader in Keir Starmer and his mediocre front bench, and it is riven with splits and factions that may at any moment erupt into blood-letting.

When it comes to Johnson, we should accept that a capacity for dissembling and bluster has long been a feature in the citadels of power. In his case, it is something we just have to live with.

So given the likely shape of Anglo-Irish relations for the next few years, the appointment of Martin Fraser as our next ambassador to the UK is of singular importance.

“On a per-head basis, Ireland has good claim to be the world’s most diplomatically powerful country,” claimed The Economist last month.

That’s a well-deserved accolade. We have never been more adept, sure-footed and focused in the use of ‘soft power’ to advance our cause in London, Washington and Brussels.

Meanwhile, two recent books gave a reminder of the sophistication of British diplomacy over the past century – and showed how far ours has come. In the early days, we were way out of our depth. Now – all things being equal – we are more than a match for any country.

The Partition by Charles Townshend takes us back to the days when David Lloyd George held sway in Downing Street. He made the politics of lying, scheming and double-dealing his stock in trade.

The man dubbed the ‘Welsh Wizard’, with the power of the British Empire at its zenith, could call on a vast array of civil service and diplomatic firepower to pile on ever more pressure in negotiations with his Irish counterparts.

Seeds were sown to ensure the Boundary Commission – designed to finalise the divide between the Irish Free State and Northern Ireland – was shrouded in fudge and sleight of hand.

The fledgling Dublin government lacked the diplomatic resources and experience to argue for a more nuanced settlement, which might not have stored up so many problems for the future.

However The Making of the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985, a memoir by the late David Goodall, tells a different story.

Six decades after the Anglo-Irish Treaty, our diplomatic capabilities had improved immeasurably, and our civil servants and advisers were now a match for their British opposite numbers.

Goodall, who held a senior position in the UK foreign office, was a key member of Margaret Thatcher’s background team in the talks leading up to the deal. The book is primarily a summation of his diaries, published posthumously. It provides a riveting account of how the Iron Lady, against her better judgement, was persuaded to sign such a transformative agreement.

As well as politicians from both sides, behind-the-scenes diplomacy, helped by some far-seeing and fair-minded officials on the British side, forged a new Dublin-London relationship on the question of Northern Ireland.

Martin Fraser, the secretary-general of the Department of the Taoiseach, has a twofold task when he takes up his London ambassadorial role. He must be ever-watchful for post-Brexit sharp practice and how this may affect Ireland’s interests. But his other objective is to restore the positivity and trust that underpinned Irish-British relations before the arrival of Johnson’s Brexit-fixated regime.

We are slowly entering a post-Brexit – and to an extent – post-Covid world. Latest polls suggest the ‘vaccine bounce’ is no longer shoring up support for Johnson. But he still presides over a huge parliamentary majority and the core Conservative vote is holding.

Although his opponents hope he will be a one-term prime minister, there is little sign he will stumble any time soon. In any case, his survival instincts suggest he will shift with the prevailing wind. The signs are Johnson could be around for a long time.

For his part, Fraser too has been around long enough to know that sometimes, to get things done, you’ve got to sup with the devil.