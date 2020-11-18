Dublin Zoo has brought joy to so many – let’s hope its gates will open once again

Known to generations as “the zoo” and to some native Dubliners as “the azoo”, the Zoological Society of Dublin came into being on May 10, 1830 at a meeting in the Rotunda, chaired by the Duke of Leinster, with the earls of Leitrim and Howth and Sir Philip Crampton lending their support.

Despite its lofty airs and the later addition of a ‘Royal’ prefix, the Zoo soon became beloved of the proletariat after it opened its gates to patrons for an entrance fee of just one penny on a Sunday.

They came from the country by train to Kingsbridge and by bus, car and bicycle to gaze at exotic creatures from far-off lands: rhinoceros, elephants, lions and tigers, various varieties of monkeys and marsupials.

While museums and national art collections are regarded as cultural treasures, the charms of the zoo have stood the test of time – as popular today as it was with previous generations.

Over the intervening 190 years its enclosures, lakes teeming with exotic flamingos and its meandering paths have become a haven for lovers young and old, communion and confirmation parties and, latterly, wedding celebrations. But most of all, the zoo is the favoured destination for a family day out.

Going to the zoo is an Irish childhood ritual and I’m old enough to remember when you could take a ride on an elephant’s back, buy nuts to feed the monkeys and, later in the afternoon, take the bus to O’Connell Street and climb Nelson’s Pillar.

Distinguished visitors like the famous Union Army general and President of the USA, Ulysses S Grant, toured its attractions.

It also fulfilled its mission to breed animals in captivity. One of its lions allegedly went on to become the famous MGM ‘roaring lion’ and a small herd of wallabies was farmed out to Lord Revelstoke on Lambay Island in Dublin Bay, where their descendants still roam today.

Its survival was first threatened around the turn of the 20th century, when the zoo was still funded by the private subscriptions of members of the Royal Zoological Society of Ireland.

But because of its connection to the British establishment, the government stepped in and provided a capital grant to keep it going.

It survived the 1916 Rebellion, although some of the meatier game animals were butchered to provide food for carnivores like lions and tigers. It carried on regardless through the trials and tribulations of the century.

But now, closed to the public and starved of up to €8 million a year in gate receipts, Dublin zoo is again struggling.

“Without financial support we are facing an uncertain future and may have to close,” says its director, Christoph Schwitzer.

Despite the pleasure it gives to hundreds of thousands of people every year, some argue that the end of the zoo is fast approaching.

Like Dublin’s magnificent squares, Dublin zoo is rooted in the Georgian era, it has become part of our collective history.

Its gardens in the Phoenix Park were presented by the Lord Lieutenant, the Duke of Northumberland and laid out by Decimus Burton between 1831 and 1849. Its first major exhibit, a rhino whose stuffed carcase is still in Trinity College, was presented by Sir Charles Trevelyan of Famine infamy, after he was posted to India.

Its first elephant was presented by Richard Bourke, the 6th Earl of Mayo, who was Viceroy of India (and assassinated in the Andaman Islands in 1872). General GS Montgomery sent a pair of Bengal tigers to the Zoo in 1861.

It really thrived when Field Marshall Frederick Roberts, born in India but regarded as a Waterford man, became President of the Royal Zoological Society between 1896 and 1902.

He urged far-flung Irish-born British army officers and other servants of the empire to send exotic living creatures home from the colonies.

The connection with India continued, with its government presenting the zoo with a gift of an elephant in 1971.

But the person, who did most to transform the modern fortunes of the zoo and, more importantly, its animals, was Bertie Ahern.

As finance minister, he approved a capital grant of €19 million in 1993 and as Taoiseach, he gave it more than €40 million. This allowed it to develop a more humane approach with the introduction of the African Plains while they also purloined 26 acres from the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin.

If the zoo ever needed a seal of approval, it got one when The Dubliners came up with the following lusty chorus:

Oh thunder and lightning is no lark

When Dublin city is in the dark

So if you've any money go up to the park

And view the zoological gardens.

Unfortunately, its gates are barred, but there are still a lot of hungry mouths to be fed and watered and after the pleasures they’ve provided for generations, they deserve our help.