Dublin Zoo has brought joy to so many – let’s hope its gates will open once again

For 190 years we have flocked to this special corner of the Phoenix Park – it’s a shame its survival is now threatened

Snow leopards pictured at Dublin Zoo. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Snow leopards pictured at Dublin Zoo. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Liam Collins

Known to generations as “the zoo” and to some native Dubliners as “the azoo”, the Zoological Society of Dublin came into being on May 10, 1830 at a meeting in the Rotunda, chaired by the Duke of Leinster, with the earls of Leitrim and Howth and Sir Philip Crampton lending their support.

Despite its lofty airs and the later addition of a ‘Royal’ prefix, the Zoo soon became beloved of the proletariat after it opened its gates to patrons for an entrance fee of just one penny on a Sunday.

They came from the country by train to Kingsbridge and by bus, car and bicycle to gaze at exotic creatures from far-off lands: rhinoceros, elephants, lions and tigers, various varieties of monkeys and marsupials.

