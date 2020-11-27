| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dryrobe woman is hero for our times

Liz Kearney

Fearless Girl Expand

Close

Fearless Girl

Fearless Girl

AFP via Getty Images

Fearless Girl

Forget Rosie The Riveter. Forget the Fearless Girl. Forget Mary Wollstonecraft and her naked statue. If you’re looking for the ultimate symbol of female resilience and pragmatism, one that represents all that is best about 2020, look no further than Dryrobe Woman.

In this year of the plague, Dryrobe Woman has emerged as a true heroine for our times. She faces up stoically to locked gyms, cancelled book clubs, and postponed parties. She endures endless sermonising at the hands of an endless line-up of well-meaning men, from the cast of Nphet to Ryan Tubridy, on what she should and shouldn’t be doing in her free time.

She juggles homeschooling and working and baking and childcare emergencies and months of low-level fretting about the future and she responds to all of these hardships by saying: feck that, I’m going swimming.

Privacy