Drunks, racists and smoking rules being flouted – welcome to train travel in 2021

John Connell

Calls for a security presence on Irish trains have grown as reports of anti-social behaviour have increased. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Calls for a security presence on Irish trains have grown as reports of anti-social behaviour have increased. Photo: Damien Eagers

My mother occasionally would plan a big day out to Dublin. We’d head for the capital to shop, eat and maybe, if we were lucky, get a toy or a new outfit. The trips all had the same mode of transport – we took the train.

I remember those orange and black heavy diesel trains that worked the Sligo-Dublin line. They weren’t exactly pretty, but they were warm and the journey was one of great excitement.

The train was an escape from it all, and as we passed by Lough Owel we’d look out on the water and feel like we were flying. It was the early ‘90s and Ireland was about to change. The trains remained a constant through the Celtic Tiger days and, when my turn came, I took the rail service to go to college in Dublin. The heavy diesels were still on the go. Later on, more modern carriages were introduced.

