Drunks, racists and smoking rules being flouted – welcome to train travel in 2021

My mother occasionally would plan a big day out to Dublin. We’d head for the capital to shop, eat and maybe, if we were lucky, get a toy or a new outfit. The trips all had the same mode of transport – we took the train.

I remember those orange and black heavy diesel trains that worked the Sligo-Dublin line. They weren’t exactly pretty, but they were warm and the journey was one of great excitement.

The train was an escape from it all, and as we passed by Lough Owel we’d look out on the water and feel like we were flying. It was the early ‘90s and Ireland was about to change. The trains remained a constant through the Celtic Tiger days and, when my turn came, I took the rail service to go to college in Dublin. The heavy diesels were still on the go. Later on, more modern carriages were introduced.

I’ll always associate the train with coming home. Even when I lived in Australia and Canada, I’d get the train home after the long trip across continents and seas. The journey would finish where it had started, in Longford station.

As the writer and art critic John Berger says, in a railway station the impersonal and the intimate co-exist. Each train has its own portent for the traveller.

I used the train until a few years ago, my last time being for a trip to RTÉ during the big snow storm of 2018. Indeed, it was the only form of transport moving that day and I was glad of it.

Rail travel holds a special place in Irish hearts. At its peak, we had 5,600km of railway around the nation. It was a mish-mash of various gauge lines, private companies and rail entrepreneurs, but you could travel anywhere on the island by train.

Looking at the 1908 map, people could travel from Donegal to Belfast – an impossibility now – or head to Clifden and catch the Connemara pony sales from Athlone. It was a rail network that any developing nation now would be envious of.

Today, only one-third of that network remains. Plans to bring some railway lines back have been shunted aside for greenways over the old tracks, and many places on both sides of the Border are poorly served by public transport options.

The demise of the railway was down to many factors – rising coal costs during the war years, when the trains ran on the fuel, played a key part. The introduction of the car and greater numbers emigrating also set it back. Of course, the fledgling state was not a wealthy one, and the rail system suffered from underfunding for decades.

One assumes there was a point during the Celtic Tiger era when the discussion focused on what we should invest our new-found wealth in: road or rail. It seems the road posse won out, and today we have a wonderful network of motorways.

The train carriages were replaced, but the idea of, say, a high-speed network was left to one side. However, nobody could have foreseen the power of Dublin to attract commuting workers from the surrounding counties.

The modern era of the train had begun, and commuters made up the bulk of travellers on the early-morning and evening services on many lines, including my own Sligo to Dublin route.

A train is not a place to relax. Get on too late in Dublin and you may find yourself standing until Maynooth or beyond. The adult monthly ticket bought by commuters runs into hundreds of euro, making one wonder if a car was more cost-efficient to run.

Then there’s the sinister element. I remember the first instance of anti-social behaviour I witnessed on a train. My then-girlfriend, now wife, and I were making our way to Dublin for a day out some years ago as she was visiting from Australia. I was eager to show her Ireland was a nice place and that the trip to Dublin would be fun.

“Chinky-eyed c**t” was the phrase uttered to my partner as we sat in our carriage. The disgusting slur was uttered by a young man who was drinking cans of beer.

We ignored it for a time until he carried on again and again. I shouted at him to mind his tongue or it would come to blows. Tensions were high at that moment, but I wouldn’t stand for racism. The man backed down, but then he fell into abusing other passengers.

Sadly, this was not the only time we witnessed anti-social behaviour on a train.

Drunks necking cans and trying to chat up women was a frequent sight. Smokers would often light up and, as you have read in this paper before, the occasional drug deal would play out.

On most occasions, passengers are the ones to speak up, with rail staff then left to face an escalating situation. I’ve often wondered why we don’t have a rail security force.

Siptu, which represents 4,500 public transport workers, has said they will “not be found wanting” if industrial action is needed over the “escalating” anti-social behaviour on trains.

A long time has probably passed since most of our public officials have been on a train or lived the life of a commuter. But action needs to be taken. The rail workers deserve better, and so do the commuters.