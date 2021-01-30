Drive for new Scottish ballot gathers pace but border poll here is too risky

Will the Scots really break the 300-year-old bond with their English cousins – and face the world as a newly independent country?

It’s difficult to comprehend, but the drive for Scottish independence shows no sign of easing, despite all powerful distractions of Covid, lockdowns and vaccines.

The main momentum is coming from opinion polls. Support for those who wish to end the centuries-old link with Westminster is on an upward, if slightly hesitant, curve. Currently, the breakdown is 40pc support for staying in the UK – with an equal percentage in favour of the country going it alone.

The remaining 20pc can be broadly placed in the ‘undecided’ fringe. But polling experts believe the underlying instinct in this grouping is to back the independence drive.

Read More

This week’s flying visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson north of the border is seen as an attempt to counteract his government’s hard-wired unpopularity in Scotland. Johnson himself is perceived by many Scots as an uncaring ‘posh boy’ from way down south. He is undoubtedly a major electoral liability for the Conservative party north of the divide.

There is also a general belief among Scottish voters that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her government have done a better job coping with the pandemic than their London counterparts.

However, hardliners in Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party are now pushing her to demand a second referendum on Scottish independence. When voters went to the polls in 2014, they lost the argument: those against a breakaway won 55pc to 45pc.

What independence enthusiasts seem to ignore is that should they lose the vote again – the issue will most likely be on the back-burner for many years to come.

On another level, those agitating for a ‘border poll’ in Ireland, should be wary of comparing Scotland’s independence drive with demands for ‘Irish unity’ in whatever guise.

The most profound difference is that after 30 years of violent conflict, over 3,000 deaths and thousands maimed and injured, Northern Ireland has been left a traumatised place. The emotional scars seared into the psyche of both communities must be given a long, long, time to heal.

History teaches us time is the great healer of wounds wrought by conflict of whatever hue. France and Germany fought three wars between 1870 and 1945. But out of the ashes of all that death and destruction, they have forged a kind of shared destiny within the EU’s ambit.

Pushing for a border poll at this point in time, as a springboard for a united Ireland, is irresponsible and dangerous. A hard won ‘peace process’ needs time to bed in. A poll – which in theory could result in 50pc plus a few votes one way or the other swinging the result – would inflame old hatreds.

The fact we have institutionalised power sharing, checks and balances against discrimination and an open border on the island should console those of nationalist persuasion in the immediate to long term

In practical day to day living, those who consider themselves Green rather than Orange, can express their identity in various ways, from learning the Irish language to playing Gaelic games.

In addition, those who hope for a united Ireland can avail of some of the more attractive aspects of life under a Downing Street government, such as an unrivalled health service and first-rate education opportunities. Most importantly, Irish governments have political and legal mechanisms to ensure ‘fair play’ holds in the North.

The Republic of Ireland has made massive strides in recent years, by way of making itself a more attractive country for those we seek to woo from the unionist tradition.



We should stop stirring the pot as regards border polls. Such agitation only drives unionists and nationalists further apart. Let us instead wait and see what a more distant future holds. Dublin governments should concentrate on pushing up living standards – the pound or euro in the pocket in any future unity vote may decide the destiny of Ireland north and south.

The choices facing the Scots and ourselves are very different. We want a coming together – they seek a growing apart.