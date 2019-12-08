Dr Ciara Kelly: 'Spare a thought for those not feeling the spirit of Christmas'

Christmas really is a palaver. Don't get me wrong, I'm one of the ones who likes it. I put my tree up on November 30, but I do, when I occasionally take off my rose-tinted glasses, see that it's a lot of work.

The finances, for one thing, are crippling for many. Last year, it was reported that Irish households spent on average €2,700 in the run-up to the big day.

Now clearly not everyone spent that, but even if you didn't, the pressure to spend is real. It isn't just presents for the kids, which get smaller and more expensive every year.

There's the food shopping - which wouldn't be inappropriate if we were holing up for the end of the world, but we're not.

The booze shopping - only at Christmas do we imagine that we need to have the whole contents of a bar available in case anyone drops round - even though no-one drops round anymore and most of us have disconnected our doorbells.

And there's the decorations, the Christmas clothes, the going-out money.

And don't even get me started on the money for people who interact with your kids. The teachers, the SNAs, the lollipop ladies, the sports coaches, the after-schools activity people and the class Kris Kindles!

The school WhatsApp groups are a minefield as people try to decide, if a fiver or a tenner, is the acceptable contribution to various collections for various people. It isn't even just the fact that all that money adds up. It's the stress of organising eight small presents per child, on top of everything else.

And if stress is the difference between what you feel is expected of you and what you feel able for, then Christmas is stress on a gilt-edged plate.

The amount of organising is kind of mind-boggling. So, for many of us, it's the most snowed-underful time of the year. I remember my own Mum was always overwhelmed by it - by the day itself. And I think there are many who feel the same.

But the real issue that makes some people dread Christmas isn't the money, the stress or the work load. I think the hardest part for people is probably the fact that Christmas shines a giant fairy light on what you don't have by way of friends or family.

Every movie, every song, every ad conspires to tell you that you should be sitting down on Christmas Day surrounded by 15 or 20 smiling, laughing people who love you and who you love. You should be in the warm bosom of people who care about you and who you are having a great time with. But for so many of us, Christmas Day resembles EastEnders more closely than It's A Wonderful Life.

There is little lonelier than believing that you are the one person whose family is dysfunctional, or non-existent.

Or you are the only person who hasn't pulled together a giant group of friends who have your back and whom you can laugh and cry with.

We sort of know at other times of the year that lots of other people don't have perfect lives any more than we do - but at Christmas we start to fall for that whole 'magic of Christmas' thing that makes us feel like, actually, maybe it's just us.

There are many people who will sit at home alone this Christmas Day, or possibly surrounded by people in their lives who have hurt them and will hurt them again, who feel a greater sense of despair than they will on any of the other 364 days of the year.

Feeling out of step with the 'Joy to the World' narrative isn't easy. And who do you say it to? Admitting to loneliness, or despair, is difficult at the best of times. Admitting it at Christmas is nearly impossible.

So spare a thought for those who seem lacking in Christmas spirit. Not everyone is buoyed by thoughts of mince pies and mulled wine. Some people find Christmas hard, stressful, lonely.

And maybe, instead of buying just-in-case selection boxes or that extra bottle of wine 'so it's there', maybe don't throw money at Christmas this year.

Maybe invite a friend you haven't seen for coffee. Or maybe ask someone you know doesn't have many people in their life - around for a plate of food. Maybe reach out with your time and your company, rather than just your cash.

Family rows, domestic violence and too much booze are features of many people's Christmas.

Maybe this year aim for peace, for kindness, for inclusion rather than just excess.

Easing someone's loneliness is probably the best present you could ever give them.

Oh, and have yourselves a merry little Christmas now.

@ciarakellydoc

Sunday Independent