Dr Ciara Kelly: 'Parents and politicians need to talk about porn'

There has been much discussion of children viewing porn in the wake of the Ana Kriegel murder, where it was revealed that Boy A - one of the two boys convicted - had downloaded huge amounts of pornography, some of it quite violent, from the internet.

And she's half right. Parents must talk to their kids about this issue. But there also remains a role for politicians - through policy and awareness campaigns -and also educators through the delivery of proper, fit-for-purpose sex education to help parents deal with what is an increasingly widespread phenomenon.

Murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

We don't fully know the effects of porn on young boys and girls. It's possible there's a chicken-and-egg scenario here.

It may be that porn plays a role in fostering sexual sadism in some young people as they develop; or it may be that those who are already drawn to sexual violence are also drawn to such violence in porn.

Either way, it is a reality of our children's lives and not talking to them about porn is now an abdication of parental responsibility.

Imagine if your 13-year-old son went swimming unsupervised with his pals for the first time and you never mentioned water safety or drowning?

More than 100 people, many of them young, drown each year in our seas and waterways. You wouldn't dream of not explaining the risks of swimming out of their depth, swimming after eating or swimming with alcohol.

You would advise them to stick to the shore, stay with their friends and be careful. But imagine if swimming was an embarrassing thing to talk about and drowning was a source of shame.

Would that prevent you from saying anything? Would that allow you to say nothing, even though you know it's probable your child is going swimming?

Well, here's the thing. Statistically more of our kids are viewing porn regularly than swimming regularly. And more of our kids will run into difficulties with porn than will ever drown. But many of us aren't saying a single word to them about porn.

Shame is a powerful force that controls us. Our own latent shame and embarrassment around sex are hindering us from protecting our children. And the fact that we don't ever talk to them about porn means they're viewing it covertly and so a sense of shame is being engendered in them around all of this, too.

We should tell our kids that most adults who watch porn are not addicts, deviants or perverts. They view it for arousal and excitement within or without relationships, and for many people porn is a harmless add-on to their sexual menu.

We should be careful of handing down and perpetuating shame through the generations, when sex is nothing to be ashamed of and masturbation is entirely natural for girls and boys. It does not make you go blind! Indeed, in the case of boys and men, it can protect against prostate cancer.

But, of course, porn can have negative consequences. Not least porn can become a constant distraction in the lives of those that use it regularly.

But equally porn can affect how you view sex, detaching it from emotional intimacy - which might be fine in a hook-up but isn't ideal in a relationship.

And also if you're used to climaxing through the tight grip of masturbation and fantasy, the delights of penetrative sex with someone else may be diminished. We need to stop letting our kids down by not talking openly about all of these things.

Josepha Madigan is right that parents need to step up in this regard but that does not mean there is no role for politicians or educators.

It is currently all too easy for young children to access porn. Yet they are emotionally ill equipped to deal with the objectifying nature of porn when they haven't yet even had their first kiss.

And make no mistake, access it they will - not only because their pals in school will be talking about porn, but also because even pre-pubescent children have a curiosity about sex.

We all remember trying to see movies that were designed for older people, reading books our parents wouldn't have wanted us to see and typing 'boobs' into a calculator as kids when we were barely out of single digits.

Children have an interest in nature and their bodies that infantilising them as saccharine sweet Disney characters belies.

Our completely inadequate sex education curriculum creates a vacuum for children that the adult entertainment industry is only too delighted to fill.

The Government could run an awareness campaign around internet safety. A 'Stick a PIN in it' campaign (You can have that for free, minister) for parents to explain to them how to put safety controls on their home wi-fi and children's smart devices.

They could develop a sex education curriculum that was actually going to help children navigate sex - rather than one that is redundant by the time they receive it because we are so keen to tell ourselves they're too innocent to hear about the actual facts of life - so instead runs uselessly alongside their fledgling sexual pursuits rather than assisting in any way with them.

We need to deal with the sexual lived reality of our kids, not a deluded aspirational utopia.

And we need to decide if it's better for our kids to learn about sex and sexuality from Pornhub or from people who have their well-being and best interests at heart. The choice is that stark.

But we absolutely need to choose.

It's not good enough to say you find it all too embarrassing.

@ciarakellydoc

Sunday Independent