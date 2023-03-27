Don’t waste precious MEP seats on rag-week radicals

Ireland fights with all other member states for influence across the EU institutions. The European Parliament is no different. Last week, it was announced that Ireland would gain an extra seat in the parliament. While this is positive, a good place to start would be to make the most of the seats we already have.

There are a number of ways we can do this.

Firstly, we don’t deserve an extra seat if we keep throwing away the seats we have on far-left extremists.

Currently, we have 13 seats out of 705. Four of those are in the far-left GUE-NGL group, which is Eurosceptic or at least Eurocritical. It is surprising that we elect so many MEPs who are indifferent to the European project when you consider Ireland is the most pro-EU member state, according to multiple annual surveys.

Sinn Féin is in this group and, as everyone knows, it has campaigned against every EU referendum since 1972.

The European Parliament reaches decisions through compromise across the political spectrum. GUE-NGL is very often left out of the final decision-making process because of its extreme views. The group is more or less inconsequential when it comes to final wording in resolutions and legislation.

The Independents for Change group, of Clare Daly and Mick Wallace, peppers speeches with attacks on Nato, US imperialism and the military-industrial complex. The pair’s eccentric views are even extreme for some in GUE-NGL. Their attitude to supporting Ukraine is a case in point.

For example, while my party supports Ukraine’s right under Article 51 of the UN Charter to defend itself against attack, these MEPs have consistently voted against resolutions in support of Ukraine despite Russia’s nuclear blackmail, mass deportations, torture and fake referendums.

The reality is that the war in Ukraine will be over when Russia ends its invasion. The way to end this war is not capitulation and appeasement. ​

On December 16, 2021, the Independents for Change voted against text condemning the military escalation by Russia at Ukraine’s borders. On February 14, 2022, they voted against financial assistance to Ukraine.

Since the war started on February 24, 2022, they have continued this pattern of obstruction.

On March 1, 2022, they voted against a resolution condemning Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine. They also voted against sanctions, Ukraine’s candidacy for membership of the EU, and further financial assistance for Ukraine.

In recent months, with an election looming next year, the pair have tried to appear more mainstream by showing up on RTÉ programmes, something they avoided for the first few years of their mandate.

A related issue is the absence of any Irish MEPs in the Socialists & Democrats, the second-largest political family in the European Parliament. The Irish Labour Party is aligned to this group but has no MEPs. I suspect this is where Sinn Féin would like to relocate but Labour is having none of it.

Polling suggests Sinn Féin will win at least three seats in the elections in 2024. Having those seats in a fringe group like GUE-NGL does nothing for Irish influence and interests.



For years the European Parliament has been seen here as a temporary refuge before a return to the national fray. Mary Lou McDonald, Simon Coveney and Alan Kelly all served as MEPs before moving on to senior positions in their parties.

Treating the European Parliament as a secondary legislature like this makes no sense when you consider 70pc of our laws originate in the EU.

Since the Lisbon Treaty, the parliament has significantly increased its powers. It can reject the EU budget, approve free trade agreements, dismiss the commission and it acts as co-legislator with the European Council on most issues.

Finally, dismal media coverage of the European Parliament has consequences. Don’t be surprised when turnout at the next European election is low. RTÉ has a programme called European Parliament Report not even the MEPs watch.

Ireland needs every one of its 13, and soon to be 14, MEP seats to be working for Ireland in a stronger Europe, not spouting rag-week radicalism and empty slogans.

​

Barry Andrews is Fianna Fáil MEP for Dublin