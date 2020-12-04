Don’t talk wet! We must not let this pandemic be used as an excuse to kill off more of our brilliant traditional pubs

After an abstemious November I walked around town yesterday, haunted by the pubs of Christmas past: Mulligan’s in Poolbeg Street, the Swan in Aungier Street, the Stag’s Head in Grattan’s Court, Slattery’s in Rathmines.

With their well-worn interiors, soft yellow light and creamy, dark pints, they’re the type of place where you go to catch up with old friends and the elusive spirit of the past.

But if you want to have a pint, you will have to patronise a pub masquerading as a restaurant and, along with it, an unwanted meal.

Some faceless civil servant or medical ‘expert’ has decreed that you cannot trust mature adults to behave in a restrained and dignified way once they cross the threshold of a real bar.

Dublin just happens to be my town, but you could substitute other iconic bars in most Irish cities, towns and villages where the lockdown has been enforced by the rule of law and traditional bars remain shuttered and forlorn.

Yet the traditional Irish bar is where people want to meet, especially at this time of the year, to catch up on news and gossip and reminisce about mutual friends – some who may have gone on to greater things, others who are no longer around to enjoy the finer things in life, like a good creamy pint on an old wooden bar counter.

A majority of traditional pubs have been designated as ‘wet pubs’ that appalling and degrading description that has been foisted on the traditional Irish public house by the establishment.

Just because they don’t serve food, the traditional pub has been lumbered with a label ‘wet’ that portrays it as damp, decrepit and unattractive.

But those of us who patronise such establishments know how wrong it is, yet even more galling than the description is the Government diktat that keeps them closed.

The well-run traditional pub showcases what a real Irish pub is.

They are friendly atmospheric, the barman or woman might even know your drink before you ask. The people and surroundings are convivial, which ensures it is not just about the drink, but the company and the conversation.

This time of year in particular, with their Victorian atmosphere and quiet and quaint interiors, these are the places you go to re-connect with old friends whom you may not see from one end of the year to the other.

These are not places where there is loud music and people exchanging bodily fluids by spluttering on each other or patronised by hordes of amateurs doing the ‘Twelve Pubs of Christmas’.

The customers are either people who traditionally like their own company or a knot of old friends enjoying a drink for an hour or two with enough savvy to keep socially distant, yet have a good time.

Many of the pubs that will remain closed, as they have been since March, have been passed down through the generations and the owners never actually get rich. They do make a good living and they give good employment and they know their customers because often their present customer is the son or daughter of a previous customer.

Apart from the post-All-Ireland celebrations, when warranted, a traditional Irish bar is not a place of raucous celebration, it is a dignified place where people can drink in peace and relative quiet and there isn’t a television in every corner.

OK, there might be a bit of music and the racing and sport will be on in a designated spot for those who want it, but it is a place of ease and enjoyment.

Reopening these establishments is not about caving into a publicans’ lobby, it is about fulfilling a need that exists all over Ireland, and one that can be catered to safely by owners who are anxious to do the right thing at this particular time.

Yet the Government has taken a firm and consistent line to keep them closed.

There seems little doubt that this is part of an ideological battle by health fanatics whose eventual aim is to kill off traditional drinking and force those who enjoy their pints or shorts into bunkers at home, where drinking cans in front of the television is almost as joyless as it is pointless.

These medical prohibitionists have already turned the drink shelves in supermarkets into gated communities, as if buying alcohol was some sort of shady practice that had to be shielded from the eyes of the impressionable.

The traditional pub is often a family-run business. Many of them have closed in the last decade because of changing habits and the flight from rural Ireland.

There probably were too many, but that shouldn’t mean that the pandemic is used to kill off the rest of them.

The Irish pub is a renowned experience for local and visitors; it is time people stood up for these traditional establishments before Government-sponsored policies lead to their terminal decline.