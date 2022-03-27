| 2.4°C Dublin

Don’t panic — it's only another crisis

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O’Connor

It didn't feel like we had our usual appetite for foolish distractions last week. Even getting to co-host the 2028 Euros barely got us going, such was the scale of crisis piled on crisis happening around us. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It didn't feel like we had our usual appetite for foolish distractions last week. Even getting to co-host the 2028 Euros barely got us going, such was the scale of crisis piled on crisis happening around us. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

There is simply no way we can keep this up. We are actually at a point now where we are having to prioritise which crisis we care most about.

We had put climate change slightly on the back burner as we dealt with the Covid and then, once we had that over, we thought we’d take a breather, but straight away we were plunged into the inhumanity of Ukraine, and the prospect of actual nuclear war.

