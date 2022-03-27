Don’t panic — it's only another crisis

There is simply no way we can keep this up. We are actually at a point now where we are having to prioritise which crisis we care most about.

We had put climate change slightly on the back burner as we dealt with the Covid and then, once we had that over, we thought we’d take a breather, but straight away we were plunged into the inhumanity of Ukraine, and the prospect of actual nuclear war.

It was one thing dealing with new crises, but now it felt like the crises from our childhood were coming back to haunt us.

We thought inflation was going to be the main crisis as we came out of Covid. Then we briefly put that aside along with climate change, while we faced Ukraine. But then it turned out there was intersectionality between all the crises.

So Ukraine took the inflation and made it worse, and Ukraine wasn’t helping the climate crisis either because we were basically looking at going back to coal and steam power to meet our energy needs.

We couldn’t face Ukraine, inflation and climate change all at the same time, so we decided we would completely disregard climate change, and suck up to a bit more inflation in order to do the right thing by Ukraine.

But we needed to balance off our economies against man’s inhumanity to man. So for now, we still give the Russians three quarters of a billion a day for fossil fuels. Oh yeah, one other thing, we agreed we would think about potential food shortages later.

You will notice that in all this juggling, we had completely written off the Covid. We just didn’t have the additional bandwidth for a pandemic. But, unfortunately, it had the bandwidth for us, and suddenly, the whole country had Covid. We ignored that for as long as we could, until the health system started collapsing.

We absolutely couldn’t put Covid to the top of the list again so we basically reframed it as being grand, and started suggesting that maybe we shouldn’t be making such a fuss about people staying at home just because they have Covid. Sure didn’t it used to be a badge of pride to go to work coughing and spluttering?

The Tánaiste seemed to be pioneering this new casual approach when he appeared on the TV on Thursday sounding and looking like someone battling a cold, before giving in to a positive antigen test on Friday.

In fairness to him, he tried to distract us from all the crises by throwing out wheezes like a new tax rate, and spat with Michael Healy-Rae. But it didn’t feel like we had our usual appetite for foolish distractions last week. It barely even got us going when we got to host the Euros because we and the UK were the only proper democracies in the running. We hardly noticed when Russia threw their hat back in the ring.

The truth is, at least some of these crises could be with us for a while. So like Covid, we’re going to need to learn to live with them. Just because we stop obsessing about them won’t mean we don’t care.

But one thing is for sure. We can’t keep going like this.