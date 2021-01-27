| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Don’t make shop staff pay for your covidiocy

Sinead Ryan

Notebook

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Expand

Close

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

I was in my local supermarket the other week and witnessed an altercation between a shopper and two staff, one a manager who had been called over to intervene.

The shopper, it seemed, was angry at being asked to wear a mask – despite them being mandatory and pretty much universal. Quite why he believed he didn’t need to protect himself and others was anybody’s guess, and it’s entirely possible his reasoning began with his cousin’s neighbour who posted on Facebook that it was all a scam and he had that from on high since his brother/friend/uncle was a soldier/politician/QAnon follower.

I watched the staff calmly dealing with the Covidiot (more calmly than I would have), who eventually left.

Most Watched

Privacy