Don’t make shop staff pay for your covidiocy

I was in my local supermarket the other week and witnessed an altercation between a shopper and two staff, one a manager who had been called over to intervene.
The shopper, it seemed, was angry at being asked to wear a mask – despite them being mandatory and pretty much universal. Quite why he believed he didn’t need to protect himself and others was anybody’s guess, and it’s entirely possible his reasoning began with his cousin’s neighbour who posted on Facebook that it was all a scam and he had that from on high since his brother/friend/uncle was a soldier/politician/QAnon follower.
I watched the staff calmly dealing with the Covidiot (more calmly than I would have), who eventually left.
Retail staff have enough to be doing, and put themselves in danger just by turning up for work, much of which is minimum-wage, and we really don’t give them enough credit for doing so. Like nurses, bus drivers and other frontline staff – and unlike, oh say, teachers – these private sector low-paid workers don’t get the option to stay at home on full pay, so the least we can do is not take out our pent-up frustration and aggression on them.
RGData, the retail body, says it is receiving daily reports of aggressive behaviour toward shop staff when they ask for safety protocols to be followed.
Retail is currently the work group most in receipt of Covid-19 illness payments, which means they either have Covid or are under mandatory self-isolation.
Shouting at a shop assistant to prove your idiocy is surely the stupidest way to spread Covid. Call it out … from behind your own mask, of course.
OIL prices slumped during lockdown – an economic inevitability of Covid. As global oil companies lick their wounds, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken advantage.
He bought two offshore oil rigs in Texas from corporate bankruptcy – as you do – to convert into spaceports for his SpaceX rockets bound for Mars. Musk also reckons a stop-off hub on the Moon will encourage business among space tourists he believes will be queueing up to get on board for the 171,000,000km trip.
Honestly, at this stage Elon, I’d take a holiday in a caravan a mere 6km away if I could.
WITH the ramping up of lockdown enforcement, gardaí have been busy handing out on-the-spot €100 fines for breaching the 5km travel rule.
I imagine they’re hearing a variety of creative excuses for ‘essential’ travel – and hopefully they’ll bring out a book in the autumn with the most imaginative contributions.
Publishing the breakdown of recent weeks’ figures revealed an interesting trend: those aged under 35 accounted for 66pc of all fines handed out, while just two in 100 pensioners were caught straying outside their immediate zone for non-essential purposes.
However, 77pc of fines were handed to men, with less than one in five women prepared to break the law.
Obviously we’re far more compliant and well behaved; surely it can’t be the case that maybe, just maybe, we’re just better at fibbing?
