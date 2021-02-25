| 5.6°C Dublin

Don’t dare to assume that phased reopening of schools is set to make life easier for parents

French free solo climber Alain Robert climbs the Lumiere building in Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP Photo/Rob Griffith Expand

French free solo climber Alain Robert climbs the Lumiere building in Sydney, Australia. Photo: AP Photo/Rob Griffith

Nicola Anderson

Have you ever watched in awe at the exploits of Alain Robert, the man with the zen-like calm who is known as ‘the French Spider-man’?

The sinewy free solo climber from Burgundy has been dazzling the world for over 30 years with his daring hijinks, ascending landmarks such as the Eiffel tower, the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the tallest building in the world – the needle-like 828m-high Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai.

It’s Robert’s lack of any support structure that astounds people. No ropes, harness or any other protective equipment to save him in case he should stumble. Sometimes, he is known to carry a small bag of chalk around his waist. But other than that, nothing.

