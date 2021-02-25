Don’t dare to assume that phased reopening of schools is set to make life easier for parents

Have you ever watched in awe at the exploits of Alain Robert, the man with the zen-like calm who is known as ‘the French Spider-man’?

The sinewy free solo climber from Burgundy has been dazzling the world for over 30 years with his daring hijinks, ascending landmarks such as the Eiffel tower, the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the tallest building in the world – the needle-like 828m-high Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai.

It’s Robert’s lack of any support structure that astounds people. No ropes, harness or any other protective equipment to save him in case he should stumble. Sometimes, he is known to carry a small bag of chalk around his waist. But other than that, nothing.

Rather like parenting in a pandemic, then, you might rightly venture. Gone are the protective mechanisms that would allow any sane person to – let’s face it – consider adding children to the unwieldy day to day structures that takes earning a living as a non-negotiable factor.

Out is the reassuring net of the childcare system of grandparents and family members. Gone are the supportive ropes and harnesses of playdates and sporting activities, all swept away in favour of a high-wire juggling act of homeschooling and working from home that leaves us whimpering for mercy at the end of the week. And that’s just for the lucky ones among us who are still able to work.

Do we even have a small bag of chalk on our person to help us scale the breathtakingly monumental edifices that we are clinging to for dear life? Well, to be completely truthful, screen time is doing quite a lot of the heavy lifting these days.

And yes, the current situation has to be endured. We know that. Few could argue with the sheer weight of data that shows staying at home is the safe thing for all of us to do right now.

But nobody can deny that for parents, right now – and particularly those with small children – it is hard. Bloody hard, in fact.

However, the schools are reopening very soon. So surely things will get easier? Well... maybe. But we’d better hold our horses before we make any assumptions here.

The phased reopening will see Leaving Cert students returning to school next week, with primary school students from junior infants to second class also returning then.

The early childhood pre-school scheme will resume on March 8 with all childcare returning on March 29.

Remaining primary school students and fifth year secondary school students will return on March 15, subject to ongoing reviews, while all other secondary school students won’t be returning until after the Easter holidays, on April 12.

It’s a complex schedule that – again – makes perfect sense from a safety point of view, allowing the authorities to carefully measure each step and see if it has an impact on infection rates.

But it is also reasonable to point out that, from a parental point of view, it is a situation that could well prove to be even harder than their current one because of all the variables at play.

For anyone with children ranging in ages, there will no longer be any ease of the ‘one in, all in’ situation where ‘the children’ can be treated as a single block. Instead, things may start to look a lot like an Alain Robert’s climb – only with various moving walls and platforms thrown into the mix.

A friend with small children told me of his own impending scenario, with his youngest child falling into the early bracket of school reopening, while his two older primary-age children will be kept at home for a few weeks longer.

His new routine will involve getting the little child to school in the morning and dragging the other two along for the journey while his wife is working. There will then begin the necessary homeschooling while he attempts to start his own working day.

The fallout will likely see two ‘camps’ of differing energy levels in the house – with two children restless after a day spent at home in the company of their working parents, while the little child will be tired out after a proper school day.

My friend anticipates some tension.

Those of us with older children may fare better. We will have to wait a bit longer for them to get back to school but when they do, a good chunk of the day will be comfortably freed up for work and our lives may begin to look a little more normal. The weather will be improving. And the diminishing guilt in our lives over screen times can only be a good thing.

That’s if they do return to school.

In the event that infection levels start to rise as schools reopen, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that the Government “will not hesitate to make the right decision”.

We all know what this means. And yes, of course, a return to homeschooling would, undeniably, be the right decision in this case from a public health point of view.

While such an outcome might leave us deeply frustrated and fearful for our children’s well-being and education, we recognise that our choices are, to put it mildly, limited.

There will be other moving platforms’. Leaving Cert students and their parents face the unknown of a brand new challenge in the form of a proper exam amid the additional churning stress of a pandemic setting.

While the parents of Junior Cert students will battle their own struggles of trying to keep youngsters motivated until the rest of the year with, on the one hand, the knowledge that the formal exam has been cancelled, and on the other, teachers warning them to knuckle down for school tests if they want to do a subject at honours level for the Leaving.

Precious little comfort for parents, then, that things will improve. But we can take some solace from the fact that Alain Roberts suffers from vertigo but doesn’t let it stop him from scaling impossible heights. If he can do it, then maybe, so can we.