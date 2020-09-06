| 12.2°C Dublin

Don't be fooled: Covid has made us all poorer - and there's a bill to pay, too

Dan O'Brien

There is reason to hope the worst of the health emergency is over - and every reason to fear the economy will slump, writes Dan O'Brien

SHOPPING: Increased sales volumes in July suggest the bounce-back after the end of lockdown was not a one-off phenomenon. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley Expand

SHOPPING: Increased sales volumes in July suggest the bounce-back after the end of lockdown was not a one-off phenomenon. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley

The coming week marks six months since the first Covid death in Ireland. In early March, and over subsequent weeks, the world went into a justifiable panic. A new and unknown disease was spreading rapidly around the globe. Hospitals were filling up fast. Most alarmingly, people were dying in greater numbers with each passing day. It was very far from clear how bad things could get.

Half a year on, much more is known about the disease. Most reassuringly the worst-case scenarios, which were credibly put forward by those who modelled the progression of infectious diseases, have not come to pass.

Globally the number of daily fatalities has not reached the peaks of mid-April. Nowhere is it rising on the sort of exponential trajectory that would point to it running out of control, as was feared six months ago.