Don’t be a waster – it’s not an option if we want to be serious about saving the planet

One scorching summer, when the tar melted across the seat of every pair of shorts I owned – my mother tried to remove it with butter, and issued a ban (ignored) against sitting on the ground – I dipped my toe into entrepreneurship.

On the lookout for ways to rustle up cash for comics, I noticed two of my brothers and their friend hanging around a building site near our home.

Naturally, I spied on them, and saw the foreman beckoning them inside the gates. A minute later, they emerged with arms full of glass bottles, sped off on a mission and sauntered back licking ice-cream sliders.

Further inquiries revealed Mrs Quinn’s sweetshop gave a refund on every glass bottle. I demanded to become part of their enterprise, but was refused. I threatened to turn informer to our parents, so I was allowed to join the consortium.

Mrs Quinn seemed resigned to us cluttering up her shop with scavenged empties, possibly because we spent the booty in her shop. It was a communally beneficial arrangement.

When my parents got wind of our wheeze, we were ordered away from the building site on the grounds it was too dangerous. We countered that we’d stay outside the metal fence and beg the foreman to hand out the bottles to us. If we didn’t leave them back to the shop, they’d scatter on the ground and break, we said.

This was a clinching argument because yet another brother had stood barefoot on glass the previous summer and needed stitches.

A compromise was agreed whereby we were instructed to donate half of our takings to the St Vincent de Paul, and entering the building site was non-negotiable. It was one of my best summers ever. Money galore, plus some for the charity, which has always done terrific work – and, unknown to us, we were doing our bit for the planet.

Even the ice-cream we bought was sold slice by slice in single servings from a HB-branded block, reducing the packaging. The shopkeeper lopped off a rectangle and sandwiched it between two wafers. No need for sticks, tubs, cutlery or individual wrapping. Over time, glass bottles were replaced by plastic, the refund system fell by the wayside and landfill sites mushroomed.

This week, minister of state Ossian Smyth told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that nearly two billion bottles and cans a year are used in Ireland, and we are not meeting our EU recycling targets. “We believe we need to give people an incentive to bring back the bottle or can,” he said.

To that end, a Deposit Return Scheme will be introduced in February 2024 – a shame it can’t happen sooner – where customers pay a deposit for plastic bottles and cans, which is refunded when they hand them back at collection points or to registered retailers. The deposit charge, 15 or 25 cent depending on item size, makes this cost-neutral.

Lidl is among retailers who trialled the refund scheme in two of its stores, and reported 775,000 drinks containers returned in the year ending September. Clearly, people are willing to embrace sustainable initiatives, but government policies to encourage them also matter.

Reducing single-use plastics is a must. Not only does it minimise environmental footprint and conserve resources, it drives down littering, an eyesore on streets and a danger to sea creatures.

Trillions of plastic items are estimated to pollute the world’s oceans, suffocating and entangling marine creatures. The EU has a draft law to ban single-use plastics such as mini shampoos and ketchup sachets in supermarkets, hotels and restaurants by 2025.

Coffee pods and teabags (some have plastic netting) must be compostable, and the bloc wants to boost the use of reusable coffee cups, beer bottles and takeaway cartons. Excess packaging is a growing problem. Order goods online and you are likely to answer the doorbell to an enormous box containing relatively small objects.

In cafes, the use of china mugs has slipped back in favour of disposable ones, even if customers are consuming their drinks on the premises.

I bought a coffee and bun two days ago and was handed a paper plate with a plastic knife and fork sitting on it. I asked the assistant to take them back – reasonably confident I could manage a Danish with my fingers. Only one person sitting in the cafe was drinking from a china mug.

Before Covid, businesses and customers were making efforts to move away from single-use cups and plates, but contagion fears during the pandemic seem to have eroded people’s good intentions.

Disposable cups aren’t usually recyclable. Although made of card, most have a polyethylene layer inside, otherwise the hot drink would cause the cup to disintegrate. There must be recycling solutions to this.

One alternative is takeaway cups with a compostable interior, but publicly available composting sites need to be provided for disposal, and cafes must not be levied on them as if they were plastic-lined single-use containers.

More incentivising could also be encouraged for bring-your-own cup schemes. Business owners say it is more expensive to use china cups and plates because it adds to labour costs. Staff have to collect, scrape and stack them in the dishwasher. ​

However, we can learn from other countries. I taught in the Czech Republic for a university term last year, and large recycle bins were never more than a street or two away. Ireland needs similar facilities on our streets, and none of our usual nimbyism about eyesores. A dying planet is the eyesore here.

Convenience and on-the-go products suit our busy lives, but this little country generated almost 225kg of packaging waste per person in 2020 – the second-highest wasters in the EU. Industry is lobbying against the EU proposals, claiming they’re unrealistic, but what’s even more unrealistic is continuing with our wasteful ways.

Everything about the past wasn’t anachronistic and ripe for modernisation. Some of those simple options – refunds, ice cream sliders – had the edge on their replacements.