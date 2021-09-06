Donncha Ó Dúlaing – the ‘grandfather of RTÉ radio’ and voice of many generations

He was long ago affectionately dubbed the “grandfather of RTÉ radio” and, throughout a 51-year broadcasting career, his distinctive lilting north Cork voice was a calling card instantly recognised by generations of listeners.

Donncha Ó Dúlaing, who has died aged 88, left many Irish people with a host of radio memories. His interviews encompassed people from all corners of the globe, all walks of life, and every section of society. He was frank about how seriously he took his radio broadcasts.

“The work means my whole life to me,” he said in 2015, as he retired after 51 years behind the microphone.

But he insisted he was just one man in a quiet studio, making a small contribution to a very vast world.

Donncha Ó Dúlaing came from Doneraile in north-west Cork, a place he always dubbed “dear and decent Doneraile”, and worked at the unlikely trade of dental technician in nearby Charleville, while all the time trying to get a foothold in broadcasting via the part-time radio service Radio Éireann then broadcast out of the old prison in Cork city.

He met his wife Vera Kiely, a primary-school teacher in Charleville, and they shared more than 60 years of marriage that brought them four sons, Feargal, Dónal, Ruairí and Donncha Óg.

Their only daughter, Sinéad, died tragically in 2010 of a brain tumour aged only in her early 40s.

Only one week separated the couple at life’s end.

Vera Ó Dúlaing died just last Sunday.

Donncha’s RTÉ career began in 1964, and in that era of single-channel broadcasting, he was soon a well-known voice. A big breakthrough came in 1965 when he did a series of interviews with President Éamon de Valera, who had attended Ó Dúlaing’s old school in Charleville, after inquiring about conducting an interview about de Valera’s childhood in Co Limerick.

That de Valera interview was the first of many such big-name interviewees, including Pope John Paul II, Edna O’Brien, Rosie Hackett, Mick Jagger, Edmund Hillary, and Gene Kelly.

A major highlight was a long and revealing interview with the famously media-shy Cork hurler, Christy Ring. “I couldn’t have done it without you, Donncha,” Ring commented later.

Ó Dúlaing had an abiding love of the Irish language, which he spoke well and often, as well as Irish music and sports of all kinds. His visits to smaller country towns and villages had an air of occasion and mirth, and he organised fundraising walks all over Ireland and in France, the Holy Land and other places overseas, raising a total of €2m for various charities.

His best-remembered radio show was an afternoon broadcast Highways and Byways which enjoyed huge listenership. In later years, as he continued broadcasting into his early 80s, his Saturday night programme Fáilte Isteach had a cult following nationally and internationally, proving especially popular with older Irish exiles.

In 2014, he suffered a stroke that put him off the air for several months. But undaunted, he returned to the microphone before finally stopping in April 2015.