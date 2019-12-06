Donal O'Hanlon: 'Dereliction of duty: Health service leaders are failing to fix crumbling system amid hollow language on 'winter crisis''

In healthcare, there are two very predictable things. The first is winter occurs every year; the second is more people get sick in the winter. Despite this, from November onwards, our healthcare decision-makers begin to speak about the 'winter surge' or 'winter crisis' as though it were a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

It isn't.

The language used by the Health Minister, Simon Harris, the Department of Health and the HSE to describe the now routine winter meltdown of our acute public hospitals is increasingly suspect.

Rather than confront the issues, our healthcare leaders are simply diverting attention away from the fact they have completely failed to fix a crumbling system.

Worse, their proposed solutions - including the annual 'winter plan' - do nothing whatsoever to address the root causes of barriers to timely, high-quality hospital care.

Last month, to deal with the surge, it was reported that acute public hospitals would be cancelling elective surgeries over the winter months. If this surge was an exceptional, once-off issue, the rationale behind the proposal would make sense. However, the surge is not an exceptional, once-off issue.

It is regular to the point of being a predictable occurrence lasting several months each year.

Operations, surgery and related procedures are a fundamental part of the services that our public hospitals are supposed to deliver to the people who fund them. Now, it is viewed as perfectly acceptable -practically normal - that for up to a quarter of the year our acute public hospitals are completely unable to fulfil these essential roles.

Every winter we read of the increasing numbers of frail, older people who use emergency departments, thereby placing an extra burden on hospital services.

It's true that we have a growing elderly demographic, living longer than ever before.

There is a fact that should not come as a surprise to anyone, least of all to the Department of Health and HSE. A cursory glance at our census data provides enough demographic information to plan and put in place the required public hospital capacity well in advance.

That this is not being done year after year amounts to a dereliction of duty.

Why, then, do we accept the hollow language used by the Health Minister and HSE to describe the presence of elderly people in emergency departments over winter as if it were some wholly unpredictable and unprecedented influx?

Pretending that the winter season is an unavoidable crisis deflects from the root causes of why this country's public hospitals routinely fail to provide appropriate levels of care to patients.

We must ask the hard questions and demand answers.

Why should it be accepted that year-round record numbers of admitted patients in hospitals across Ireland are treated on trolleys, in overcrowded emergency departments and corridors, instead of in a bed on a ward?

How can it ever be acceptable for our public hospital theatres to practically shut down for scheduled surgery over winter?

We have 40pc fewer medical specialists and 25pc lower acute hospital bed capacity than the respective OECD averages, with 500 - or one in five - of our permanent consultant posts unfilled. If we know that enough beds and consultants are critical to effective, timely patient care, why have we neglected both for so long?

Why do we continue to outsource surgical procedures and outpatient appointments to private hospitals (at a cost of €75m in 2019 and €100m in 2020) when this money is so badly needed in our public hospitals?

Winter 2019/2020 has already sounded its arrival. The number of patients on trolleys has already reached record levels and emergency departments are overwhelmed due to the lack of beds.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it is - this winter is no different to the last one or the one before that, except the capacity deficits have grown larger.

Rather, what is really extraordinary is that despite all the data, the Government continues to underinvest in the beds and consultants so desperately needed in our acute public hospitals.

Dr Donal O'Hanlon, consultant psychiatrist, is the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association

