Donal Lynch: 'Why Ellen DeGeneres's friendship with George W shouldn't bother us'

There she was last weekend, sitting back at an American football game, laughing and enjoying herself with none other than her "friend", George W Bush. The same George W Bush who once voted in favour of a federal ban on gay marriage, who used it as a "wedge" issue in his first presidential campaign, and who refused to properly acknowledge and classify hate crimes against gay people.

For many it was as if Greta Thunberg had gone hunting with Donald Trump. Fellow stars, from Susan Sarandon to Mark Ruffalo, queued up to condemn Ellen for it and she, in turn, issued a kind of non apology on Twitter, in which she said: "I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs as me." She also put the uproar down to a failure of "empathy".

But is that what it really was? It's one thing to respect people's right to an opinion, it's surely another to call them "friends" when they don't believe that you should have the same civil rights as them.

The classic defence of any politician with an iffy record on gay rights is "I have a lot of gay friends". Ellen has now become that for George W; his gay Uncle Tom. And for many people, that's letting the side down in an unforgivable way.

I would have once counted myself among those people. A few years ago, when a friend of mine, a gay man, was best man at the wedding of a noted Irish conservative, I was appalled.

This person had campaigned against gay marriage and Repeal. Yes, people become friends for all sorts of reasons, and alignment of political and social views isn't necessarily at the top of the list, but how on earth, I wondered, could a gay man celebrate this wedding when he - the conservative - did not think gay people should be allowed do the same thing?

But the more I thought about it, the more I understood that being friendly with known homophobes isn't letting the side down; it's infiltrating our enemies and killing them with kindness.

The genius of Panti's Noble Call speech at the Abbey Theatre during the marriage referendum was that it pointed out that discussions of who was and who was not "homophobic" were redundant; we are all homophobic because we all grew up in an Ireland where those attitudes were taken to be as natural as breathing.

Part of finally moving away from that is having patience with those who are a little bit further back on the road of their evolution toward total acceptance of gay people, and maybe, as Ellen said, viewing them with empathy. In the same era that George Bush was using gay marriage as a wedge issue in the presidential election, Hillary Clinton had repeatedly said she was against it. But presumably nobody would have a problem if Ellen was friends with her.

To create a truly tolerant society, we have to allow people a pathway to change their minds. Elizabeth Warren, the current favourite to win the Democratic nomination in the American presidential race, last week caused a mic-drop moment when asked how she would react if someone approached her on the campaign trail and said: "I'm old fashioned and I believe marriage is between one man and one woman."

Warren's response was: "I would tell this person, who is presumably a man, to marry one woman then." She paused a beat before acerbically adding, "…assuming he can find one". The comment made headlines around the world, but lost in the applause and the memes that followed was Jake Tapper's follow-up question to Warren. He asked her that since she was, for most her life, a Republican, and a conservative, did her views on gay rights change at some point. The smoothness of her previous quip was gone and she stuttered something about not remembering her views as a child. She added that she "didn't think" her attitudes to gay people had changed at all. Given the monumental changes in American society during her lifetime, and the general movement of her politics to the left, this seemed a little implausible, but Warren, conscious that she had gay America eating out of her hand, clearly felt unable to fess up to any sort of evolution on the subject. In the current culture wars, you're either always with us or always against us; nothing in the middle is tolerated.

Oscar Wilde, whose birthday is this week, once said that it was absurd to divide people into good and bad, when they were "either charming or tedious". It could well be that Ellen finds George W charming and considers his other virtues neither here nor there. Some of the most interesting people in this world are quietly bigoted, whereas some of the most ideologically agreeable would bore the face off you. And maybe when you were once the only out lesbian in Hollywood, you get the benefit of the doubt to decide which is which.

