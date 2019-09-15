Donal Lynch: 'Spare us the hysteria over the closure of the Bernard Shaw'

Una Mullally, writing in The Irish Times, declared a state of cultural desecration, not far off the theft of the Elgin Marbles. The impact that the closure of the Bernard Shaw pub in Portobello would have in Dublin was both "real and symbolic", she wrote.

Dublin will be losing a place that had, variously, given birth to the craft beer movement, been the only known "nursery" of Irish hip-hop, and been a canvas for all manner of incredible graffiti art.

She described a Dublin of cool, hip, avant garde "spaces", like the Bernard Shaw, and the themed bars and "glass and steel behemoths" that developers create for plebs like you to take selfies in. Won't someone please think of all the woke kids?

Mullally and many of the other objectors to the Bernard Shaw's demise see this as another bastion of artist Dublin being lost to greedy fat cat developers and venal hotel groups.

With suspicion, is it noted that a tech work space firm - WeWork - has now taken up residence in the same block and there is an unnerving proximity to cranes lurking overhead. The empty sites around the Bernard Shaw bode no good, it is feared. If you look up, you can nearly see Dublin's soul escaping into the clouds.

In reality, this is the people taking on The Man and winning, not the other way around. The real reason the pub is closing is because some of the neighbours felt it was getting too loud at night, and complained to the council.

Their concerns are, of course, a mere trifle to those who love the Bernard Shaw's dive bar vibe, but it's not so long ago since the idea of real people living in the city centre was itself considered something of a cultural priority in Dublin.

Mullally's erstwhile colleague in The Irish Times, Frank McDonald, waged a long battle against the noisy pubs and clubs of Temple Bar, where he lives. In the year the Bernard Shaw opened, McDonald wrote in The Irish Times of a "nightmare in a city that never sleeps" and described the involvement of the Temple Bar Cultural Trust and the Irish Landmark Trust in objecting to a new licence for one of the noisier venues.

Twelve years on and the liberal narrative is being flipped: a win for residents is being portrayed as a loss for the city and its people.

Dublin is, of course, not alone in shaking its fist at an urban landscape shaped by money and bourgeois ideals.

In New York the much-read blog EV Grieve charts the ceding of a "lost and forgotten" East Village to bankers and developers. The Bernard Shaw could hardly qualify as a lost and forgotten Dublin, though.

It's been open for only 12 years, probably less time than you've had some of the clothes in your wardrobe, certainly not really long enough to justify the outpouring of sentimentality that has greeted its imminent closure.

With its commissioned graffiti, artisan pizza, and proliferation of big beards it is a hipster's idea of cool, old Dublin.

Within a hundred yards of it were two after-parties, which for much of the last decade operated illegally into the early hours and far better embodied the ragbag Bohemia which the Bernard Shaw peddled to wide-eyed students.

Other staples of Dublin nightlife - Howl at the Moon and the Palace among them - have come and gone in the last few years without much of a murmur. The woke young beer drinkers will survive and when the dust has settled people will realise that it's the company, rather than what's on the wall that decides how good a night it is.

Part of the problem with Dublin has always been that the commercial and the cultural get a little bit mixed up.

Even at a moment in our history where we are re-examining our relationship with alcohol, drinking in pubs is still considered, by some, to be an activity, adjacent to playing music or painting.

The pub is also still held up as the best we can do in terms of fostering "community", to use Mullally's description. This confusion is part of why Temple Bar was supposed to be Dublin's cultural quarter and a hub of inner city community but somewhere along the line just became merely an area of cobble streets lined with pubs and clubs.

The Bernard Shaw, with its Portobello location, was never going to become a tourist trap in the same way, but it had the same problem: of people getting pissed in a place and thinking they were participating in a cultural event.

Sorry guys, you're still just getting pissed.

Sunday Independent