Dominic Raab has been no friend of Ireland - and like Boris Johnson, can drop a clanger

Dominic Raab - "the man who is Boris while Boris is out sick" - has been no friend of Ireland thus far.

Boris Johnson, stricken by the coronavirus his government is battling, ended three days in intensive care on Thursday night. But he will need considerably more time to regain his strength.

Meanwhile, just who is the man who will lead our nearest neighbour through the peak of its coronavirus crisis yet to come? The 46-year-old Conservative MP, who is the UK foreign minister and deputy prime minister, was not even in the London government two years ago.

The spikey internal rivalry left by Johnson's rush to intensive care last Monday became instantly clear the following morning. Michael Gove, also a pretender for the top job, told BBC radio: "The prime minister always remains the prime minister."

Yet despite being a newcomer, with less than 10 years as an MP, Raab has long made it clear that he wants the top job. There are also some similarities with Johnson, including a propensity to drop clangers and little feel for anything beyond the core of English politics, much less any real interest in the Irish Border.

Like Johnson, who has strong Turkish and French links, his family roots in England are very recent. Raab is the son of a Czech Jew who fled the Nazis. And like Johnson, he has climbed the Westminster greasy poll by burnishing his Brexit credentials.

Soon after his election as an MP in 2010, he angered then UK home secretary Theresa May by dubbing some feminists as "obnoxious bigots" and arguing that men get a raw deal. But when the Tories won in 2015, he was named as a junior minister by then-PM David Cameron. He went on to campaign actively for Brexit and openly contradicted then-Northern Ireland minister Theresa Villiers in April 2016, by saying the process would see a return of the Irish Border.

"If you're worried about border controls and security... you couldn't leave a back door without some kind either of checks there with any country or assurances in relation to the checks that they're conducting, obviously. Otherwise, everyone with ill-will towards this country would go round that route," he told Sky News at the time.

Raab maintained his "hard Brexit" stance after the June 2016 referendum Leave result by joining a group advocating a very hard Brexit. He eventually eked his way into Mrs May's favour after her poor election gambit in June 2017 when she made him a junior minister.

In July 2018, after the resignation of his sometime mentor David Davis and Johnson from government over May's Brexit terms, Raab made the first team by being promoted to Brexit secretary. He continued his stance against the Irish Border arrangements by insisting there could be "no border in the Irish Sea".

In November 2018, he dropped an all-time clanger by admitting that he never realised the importance of the Dover-Calais link to UK trade. Critics were flabbergasted that such a senior government person could not know the importance of the biggest link to the country's biggest market.

Raab quit when May brokered her ill-fated EU-UK Brexit deal on November 25, 2018. When Johnson finally won through in July 2019, he was back in favour as UK foreign minister and designated deputy PM.

But as before, he still clings to the rhetoric of "no border in the Irish Sea".

Irish and EU officials continue to insist this is at complete variance with the Brexit deal.