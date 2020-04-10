| 15.4°C Dublin

Dominic Raab has been no friend of Ireland - and like Boris Johnson, can drop a clanger

John Downing

Ambition: Dominic Raab has long made it clear he wants the top job. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire Expand

Dominic Raab - "the man who is Boris while Boris is out sick" - has been no friend of Ireland thus far.

Boris Johnson, stricken by the coronavirus his government is battling, ended three days in intensive care on Thursday night. But he will need considerably more time to regain his strength.

Meanwhile, just who is the man who will lead our nearest neighbour through the peak of its coronavirus crisis yet to come? The 46-year-old Conservative MP, who is the UK foreign minister and deputy prime minister, was not even in the London government two years ago.