Dogs in the pub – a great idea or just barking mad?

Should dogs be allowed in pubs, cafes and shops? Apparently it’s a much-needed boost for business, with landlords and shop owners consistently reporting increased levels of trade when they welcome their customers’ furry companions.

In the last couple of years, the number of dog-friendly establishments has exploded. It seems that every other cafe has a drinking bowl outside the door, to prove its credentials as a laid-back, easy-going space where people’s pets can feel right at home.

When I was young, society’s attitude to dogs was completely different.

It’s strange to think of it now, but dogs were often allowed to wander unaccompanied around their neighbourhood, only returning home at dinner time.

And when it came to canine cuisine, they weren’t offered expensive snacks and special, scientifically developed ready meals. It was Winalot and dog food out of a can, smelling horrendous. Who knows what dubious off-cuts went into those tins, though the contents were wolfed down happily enough.

These days, our dogs are like our children. We fuss over them and indulge them, sometimes spending more on them than we do on ourselves. I know that the Pope isn’t happy with the whole dogs-as-kids thing, because he’s said so, but he may as well give it up now. It’s a battle he’s already lost.

God knows I’m as bad as anyone. Worse probably. Our own pup has me and my husband totally bewitched. So far he’s destroyed the Sky remote (twice), and ripped up umpteen books. But one soulful gaze from those bright, innocent eyes, or a loving lick on the ear, and we’re putty in his paws.

As I write, he’s snoozing beside me in a patch of sunlight, head resting lightly on a velvet cushion. No, not spoiled at all.

It’s great to be able to take him into my favourite cafes and pubs, and I’m grateful that they allow the little devil in. We’re trying to improve his manners, but he’s young and his behaviour still isn’t the best. He’s inclined to put his front paws on the table, to get a good look (and sniff) at the food and to say hello to the other customers.

In one cafe, I’m sorry to say, he tried to cock his leg on their Christmas tree. I stopped him as soon as he raised his leg, but there may have been a few, er, drips. He is fully house-trained, I should add. He must have assumed — not unreasonably — that trees are okay to pee on, even when they’re indoors.

And that’s the trouble with letting dogs inside. Inevitably, they behave like — well, dogs.

They want to investigate, to sniff and lick and maybe mark their territory. Some of them like to bark. A lot. I feel sorry for the staff at Pets at Home, which has long welcomed dogs into its stores, having to mop up oceans of pee — and worse — every day.

You really see the difference between dogs and humans when you go to your local dog-park. The dogs are all careering round madly, wrestling and playing, sniffing each other’s behinds. Meanwhile the humans stand in small groups, chatting politely. Sometimes I amuse myself by imagining the roles reversed.

Enchanted as I am with my own pup, I can see why some customers might inwardly groan when they see him prancing in to the cafe. I may think he’s the cutest little fella in the world, but others see a spotty nitwit causing chaos, when all they want to do is relax with a coffee.

The popular pub chain Wetherspoon’s famously excludes dogs from their premises, on the grounds that they can be “unpredictable” and that many customers are scared of them.

That’s a serious point. I have several friends who, due to horrible experiences with out-of-control dogs during their childhood, have a deep-rooted fear of them.

It’s one thing having to manage that fear on the street or in the park, when encountering passing dogs is inevitable, but now they have to deal with it in many indoor establishments too.

So should hospitality venues keep letting dogs in? Of course I’m going to say yes. As I say, I’m besotted.

But dog owners like me must make sure that their pet is as civilised as possible.

We’re working on that. By next Christmas, I hope that he’ll at least have learned the vital difference between indoor and outdoor trees.