Does a legacy of self-doubt discourage women from prioritising their health?

Chrissie Russell

Sarah Harding said she was in denial about the lump on her breast. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Vogue Williams got some negative comments for throwing a Frozen-themed party for her son

Sarah Harding said she was in denial about the lump on her breast. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Sarah Harding said she was in denial about the lump on her breast. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Vogue Williams got some negative comments for throwing a Frozen-themed party for her son

Vogue Williams got some negative comments for throwing a Frozen-themed party for her son

Sarah Harding said she was in denial about the lump on her breast. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

There was an outpouring of tributes on social media over the weekend when it was announced that Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding had died from breast cancer aged just 39.

Check your breasts, ladies” was one phrase I saw repeated by many. And for good reason, because whilst not many of us might expect to emulate Harding’s life — the rise to fame, the talent, the wealth, the style — the sad fact is that her cause of death is something that could happen to any of us.

Every three minutes in Ireland, someone is diagnosed with cancer and one in four deaths is caused by the disease. Breast cancer is in the top five most common cancers.

