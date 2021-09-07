Does a legacy of self-doubt discourage women from prioritising their health?

There was an outpouring of tributes on social media over the weekend when it was announced that Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding had died from breast cancer aged just 39.

“Check your breasts, ladies” was one phrase I saw repeated by many. And for good reason, because whilst not many of us might expect to emulate Harding’s life — the rise to fame, the talent, the wealth, the style — the sad fact is that her cause of death is something that could happen to any of us.

Every three minutes in Ireland, someone is diagnosed with cancer and one in four deaths is caused by the disease. Breast cancer is in the top five most common cancers.

And yet we still think it won’t happen to us. Harding herself wrote movingly in her memoir, Hear Me Out, about how she dismissed the pain around her breast as a cyst, then “one day I woke up realising that I’d been in denial”.

“It’s probably nothing”, “I haven’t had time to get it checked out” — these are all phrases eerily familiar. Earlier this year, I interviewed Wexford woman Trina Cleary, who was 33 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She too found a lump but waited five months before seeing a doctor. She’s now passionate about urging other women not to do the same.

I’ve talked to women with breast cancer. My mum is a breast cancer survivor. I read the tweets yesterday urging me to check my breasts and nodded sagely... but I still haven’t done it.

Like many women, I’m just not prone to prioritising my own healthcare. I’ve a mole I would quite like checked out, a thyroid issue that needs followed up. But none of it is immediately pressing, so it slides down the to-do list.

I have to take some responsibility for this of course. But I also think that this willingness to diminish the importance of our own well-being is ingrained in many of us thanks to centuries of being told the same.

Why on earth would women prioritise their health when we continue to live in a world where the healthcare system frequently tells us we’re not worth worrying about?

There’s absolutely no allegation that Harding (or Cleary) weren’t taken seriously when they went to their doctors with their symptoms, quite the opposite. But I do wonder if there’s a legacy of self-doubt that has seeped into many of us when it comes to our health.

It’s only recently that the gender inequalities in healthcare have started to come under scrutiny.

Elinor Cleghorn’s book, Unwell Women, released earlier this year, makes for jaw-dropping reading, examining how women’s pain is frequently dismissed in the medical industry; that women are more likely to receive antidepressants over referrals and targeted care.

Cleghorn herself was dismissed for years before finally being diagnosed with systemic lupus, a disease nine times more prevalent in women than men.

Doing Harm by Maya Dusenbery makes for similarly grim reading: tales of women discharged from A&E mid heart attack because their symptoms didn’t tally with those traditionally associated with men; women with auto-immune disease dismissed as “chronic complainers”; endometriosis waved off as normal cramps.

Historically, every woman has the label of ‘hysteria’ hanging over her head each time they ask: “Is there something wrong here?” And if we do make contact with the health system, there’s the risk that we won’t be heard, taken seriously or even seen.

The system can be wonderful when it works. A few years ago, I was at a health screening and a lump was found. Within weeks I was booked in for a mammogram, then a biopsy. Between detection and the welcome news that it was nothing to worry about, there was a mere matter of months.

Not every lump ends with bad news, but every lump, every health concern, deserves to be checked out.

So yes, ladies, check your breasts, but it’s not just on you. Can we also please have healthcare that listens to women, invests in women and educates itself on women’s healthcare issues.

For the women, like Harding, who didn’t make it, wouldn’t that be the best legacy of all?

Attitudes are Frozen in time

Vogue Williams has been speaking out about the vitriol she experienced online after throwing her son a Frozen-themed party.

The TV presenter revealed she’d been sent messages, one of which read: “Why is your son having a princess party? I thought he was a boy?” Forget Frozen, the only thing stuck in the Ice Age is some people’s attitudes when it comes to what little boys can and can’t do.

Girls get applauded for being tomboys — it’s almost a matter of pride for many parents if their little girl likes to wear jeans and get dirty. But the second a boy wants to play with a princess doll or, God forbid, dress up as one, there’s a very different reaction.

I know friends who have had arguments over whether or not their two-year-old son can have a toy kitchen as a Christmas present. And I had to reassure my own boy when he came home from Montessori some years ago, bereft that another child had told him “only girls like My Little Pony”.

What on earth are we so worried about? That boys might pick up a Barbie and catch some stereotypical ‘girl’ traits? Play with a toy kitchen and learn to cook? Play with a doll in a pram and become a good dad? Well done to Vogue (left) for catering to her son’s tastes. As for the haters, they just need to Let It Go.

Back to school a learning curve

School is back and like many parents, I made the journey to drop my youngest son off for his first day at nursery this week.

After a weird year, I was expecting the worst, and sure enough it came — heightened emotions, tears, reluctance to mix socially, anxiously watching the clock for home time, the lot.

I’ve calmed down now though. As for the child, he was absolutely fine.