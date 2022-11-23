| 8.2°C Dublin

Do you think I’m sexy? Singing along with Rod Stewart makes me think I am

Sinead Ryan

Rod Stewart performs at the Royal Albert Hall, London, earlier this year. Photo: PA Expand

Rod Stewart performs at the Royal Albert Hall, London, earlier this year. Photo: PA

He’s in my heart, he’s in my soul ...

And finally, after buying eye-wateringly expensive tickets almost a year ago, I finally got to see Rod Stewart at the weekend.

