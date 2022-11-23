Do you think I’m sexy? Singing along with Rod Stewart makes me think I am

He’s in my heart, he’s in my soul ...

And finally, after buying eye-wateringly expensive tickets almost a year ago, I finally got to see Rod Stewart at the weekend.

He was brilliant. A bit slow on the pins perhaps, and no 77-year-old looks good in skinny jeans and a spangly jacket, but the voice was spot on. From Baby Jane to Sailing with a perfect rendition of Grace, it was gravelly perfection from a rocker who already sounded ancient in his thirties. He has simply grown into his craggy pipes.

Rod, who has a home here, shows no intention of retiring, or even slowing down, unlike Elton John, for whose numerous ‘retirement’ concerts, I have now donated too much dosh. Likewise raspy rocker Tom Jones, still belting it out at 82, and I’ll never regret standing in the lashings of rain for the three Bee Gees – before there were two, then one. “If we’d known we were going to be singing this stuff 30 years on, we’d have written them in a lower key,” joked Barry Gibb.

The one that got away is Abba. I was too young and too Ireland-bound to see them live. They retired by the time I had means and motive. But the purpose built ‘Abbatar’ Arena in London is calling to me in the new year. The new album is at a noticeably lower pitch – the ladies harmonising gloriously between alto and tenor.

So what, I hear you ask, has all this to do with Eileen Dunne’s retirement from reading the news on RTÉ?

While she didn’t announce a post-career foray into 1980s soft rock, I imagine she still could. It’s the voice, you see. Low, and slow and mellow. It’s why newscasters are picked, like continuity announcers, and those hospital ads urging you to get a check-up. There’s reassurance, calm and authority built into a low voice, unlike the chirpy, high-pitched shriek that often accompanies the young.

Ageing brings little by way of physical improvement. With aches and pains, an alarming array of pills and getting to know your GP as well as your other half, it is not for the faint-hearted. But one compensation is the lowering of the voice to a sexy intonation. While men’s voices drop at puberty, we women have to wait until menopause to do its lovely, sweet thing with ours.

The hormones that change, well, every bloody thing, “stiffen and thicken the vocal folds”, much like the waistline. The lubricating glands dry, making the voice “rougher and breathier”, says the medical data. Or “huskier and sexier”, says me.

Web MD tells me “lack of flexibility” and “vocal fatigue” is wrought as we get older. Your voice box can become hoarse as the muscles aren’t as taut. It makes this sound like a bad thing.

What we should do, it is suggested, is use our voices daily, reading aloud if we’ve nobody to talk to. Humming into a straw (phonation) “keeps vocal cords and larynx healthy”, although this might incur other consequences when the white coats turn up. Above all, it is recommended to sing.

So sing I shall. And sing I do, particularly if it’s being belted out with 13,000 other people to an almost-octogenarian rock legend.