Do we love Home of the Year because we admire good design and beautiful architecture, or are we just plain old nosy?

Well, it has been (checks watch) at least 15 minutes since RTÉ last injected some hardcore property porn into our eyeballs, and so Home of the Year duly arrived onto the schedule in a flurry of superlatives and Farrow & Ball ‘pops’ of colour.

It seems we can’t get enough of the show — essentially, an appraisal of three magnificent, quirky or downright expansive properties across Ireland.

Architect Hugh Wallace, interior designer Suzie McAdam and architect Amanda Bone take turns to perv, gasp or wrinkle their noses at the interior choices of the Irish public.

New 'Home of the Year' judge Suzie McAdam

New 'Home of the Year' judge Suzie McAdam

The vibe is always benign and positive, which is central to the show’s appeal. Throwing appreciative ‘ooohs’ at kitchen islands or pergolas or roll-top baths… I mean, it’s practically a TV genre in its own right by now.

This is not, it should be said, strictly a snapshot of the living quarters of the great Irish public. We see inside these homes precisely because they are atypical.

Just as it has always been, this week’s episode of Home of the Year has been a solid ratings hit for the broadcaster.

The talk of this week’s episode was ostensibly the airy self-build of Cork-based David O’Brien. We were invited to marvel at a grand piano, employed as a kitchen island. The property has 20,000 followers on Instagram alone, which tells you a lot about where we stand on liking property.

Come to think of it, we have a love/hate relationship with property porn.

The question needs to be asked: do we watch Home of the Year and its ilk because we fancy ourselves as learned, astute critics of design, architecture and house style… or are we just plain nosy?

Or, at this particular point in time, are we just especially greedy to see the inside of other people’s homes?

Me, I love the escapism of it all. I certainly can’t afford €1.5 million for a Southside pile with sea views and a walk-in wardrobe, but it won’t stop me having a look, and mentally moving myself in for a moment.

I’d drink in the ambrosial images of dual-aspect bedrooms, south-facing gardens, architecturally designed extensions, roll-top baths, walk-in wardrobes and (drool) a BER rating of A. I allowed myself to get seduced, then I get on with my day.

There has been a proliferation of newspaper pieces, especially online, on extraordinary houses coming onto the market. Clearly, there are clicks in looking into houses that most of us can’t afford.

Kevin Desmond and Joe Cero De Sousa's entrant to 'Home of the Year'

Kevin Desmond and Joe Cero De Sousa's entrant to 'Home of the Year'

A certain type of reader likes to get outraged at these news stories. Their comments run from a narrow gamut, from ‘half a million for this? Welcome to Ireland’ to ‘wow, what a kip. I would never want to live there’.

And really, what’s the point of that? It’s long been said that comparison is the thief of joy, and the trick to enjoying these lovely house images is to take them in the slightly fantastical, detached-from-reality spirit in which they are largely intended.

A lucky few can afford these stunning houses, with the right dimensions, and the right views, in the right places. Most of us are not of that lucky few. And that’s fine.

It’s when you start to feel a niggle of entitlement that this house should by all rights be yours, that you’re onto a losing game.

Yes, the property prices in Ireland are bordering on derangement. Yes, it would certainly be nice to be able to afford a dwelling that has every feature and all the design flair that our hearts desire.

Yet it’s precisely the idea that these homes are so far out of reach that makes them so compelling to watch.

Hating the property game is fine; understandable even. Yet it certainly helps to accept that, barring a Lottery win, there’s little chance of owning it.

Instead of feeling entitled or hard done by, we can appraise, we can visually drink in, and we can dream.

UK's media’s latest vitriolic attack on Harry and Meghan fully justifies ‘Megxit’

You have to laugh at some of the newspaper headlines surrounding the story that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a new baby.

‘“Publicity-shy women tells 7.69 billion people, ‘I’m pregnant’,” read one particularly snide headline; another outlet went for an Olympic-level barrel scrape by reporting that in the celebratory black and white of the couple, Harry appears to be suffering the “mild deformity” of “bunions”.

Harry and Meghan announce their second baby is due with a photo by Misan Harriman

Harry and Meghan announce their second baby is due with a photo by Misan Harriman

In case you were wondering whether, in the supposed era of #BeKind, the British media would take a day off from snarking on the couple… well, they took a hard pass on that.

Commentators, and members of the public, rounded on various outlets who reported what is a very happy and positive story with such levels of snark and vitriol.

Certain pockets of the media are likely enraged that Harry and Meghan won’t willingly get involved in the fame game, and have removed themselves from the royal family’s Ground Zero, in order to have a more low-key and normal life.

They seem to not be able to compute that it’s possible to want privacy and a life away from press intrusion, while also wanting to share positive personal news, especially after the tragedy of a recent pregnancy loss.

This week will no doubt bring about a sense of vindication for Harry, whose instincts to remove his family from the heat of scrutiny in the UK have proved well-founded — away from media outlets who feel it’s their duty to defend the honour of the royal family, away from below-the-line trolls who despise Meghan simply for existing,

He has, in decamping to a new life in sunny California, proved himself a consummate family man, possibly more so than many in his own family.

Over-protective dad Bono shielding his ‘little troublemakers’… it just makes me feel old

It’s always interesting to see rock stars outside of their natural habitat, as human beings, and even more so when said rock star is Bono.

This week, his actress daughter Eve Hewson revealed that, on account of her and her sister Jordan being "little troublemakers” in their teens, their father refused to hire ‘good-looking support bands’ to join them on U2 tours at the time.

Bono with his wife Ali and daughters Eve and Jordan in 2016

Bono with his wife Ali and daughters Eve and Jordan in 2016

Bono may have been one of rock's elder statesman for quite some time by now, but there's just something about the singer in 'overprotective dad' mode that makes me feel plain old.

Suddenly, those days as Irish rock's young gunslingers feel very, very far away...