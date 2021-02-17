| 9.8°C Dublin

Do we love Home of the Year because we admire good design and beautiful architecture, or are we just plain old nosy?

It’s fine to perv over the unattainable houses on shows like Home of the Year, as long as we can avoid the niggle of entitlement or jealousy

Home of the Year, Series 7 judges (from left) Amanda Bone, Hugh Wallace, Suzie McAdam Expand

Tanya Sweeney

Well, it has been (checks watch) at least 15 minutes since RTÉ last injected some hardcore property porn into our eyeballs, and so Home of the Year duly arrived onto the schedule in a flurry of superlatives and Farrow & Ball ‘pops’ of colour.

It seems we can’t get enough of the show essentially, an appraisal of three magnificent, quirky or downright expansive properties across Ireland.

Architect Hugh Wallace, interior designer Suzie McAdam and architect Amanda Bone take turns to perv, gasp or wrinkle their noses at the interior choices of the Irish public.

