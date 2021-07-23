| 16.9°C Dublin

Dive into a world where the stresses and strains of everyday life simply float away

John Connell

Swimming laps of a pool is not just a great way to stay in shape physically; it also keeps your mind sharp.

Swimming laps of a pool is not just a great way to stay in shape physically; it also keeps your mind sharp. Stock image

When writing his quiet masterpiece Gould’s Book of Fish, the Tasmanian author Richard Flanagan swam in the rivers around him to gain ideas for the next chapters of the book. He said in a documentary following his Booker win that whenever he ran out of steam, the water had all the ideas he needed.

It’s a feat I copied myself when I penned a book a few years ago about a swimmer. There is something about the water, something so profound that whenever one dips one’s head in the cooling aqua they find a calm.

I’ve often gone into the pool with the weight of the world on me, only to emerge an hour later after seventy or eighty laps to find that the problem has been rectified, that the problem has quantified, that in short, the problem is no longer a problem.

