Dive into a world where the stresses and strains of everyday life simply float away

When writing his quiet masterpiece Gould’s Book of Fish, the Tasmanian author Richard Flanagan swam in the rivers around him to gain ideas for the next chapters of the book. He said in a documentary following his Booker win that whenever he ran out of steam, the water had all the ideas he needed.

It’s a feat I copied myself when I penned a book a few years ago about a swimmer. There is something about the water, something so profound that whenever one dips one’s head in the cooling aqua they find a calm.

I’ve often gone into the pool with the weight of the world on me, only to emerge an hour later after seventy or eighty laps to find that the problem has been rectified, that the problem has quantified, that in short, the problem is no longer a problem.

The swimming pool, and dear reader this column is an ode to the pool, has a storied history going back 5,000 years to the Indus civilisation in modern-day Pakistan. The Great Bath of Pakistan measured 12 metres by seven metres and was a site of formidable entertainment. The Great Bath may have been used for religious reasons as well as recreation.

Read More

The notion of the swimming pool as a place for athletic training emerged as we know it from the Greek and Roman civilisations. It was in the fitness schools of Ancient Greece that the first would-be swimmers trained their bodies and minds in the way of the water.

It wasn’t long before heated pools emerged in the Roman world and patrons could enjoy the benefits of a swim without the shock of cold water.

The first modern pools emerged in Britain as early as the 1830s. The clubs were small to begin with, with only six indoor pools in London at the time. However, by the turn of the century various swimming associations had emerged throughout the nation. Dublin, being the second city of the empire, was not far behind London, with the Clontarf swimming club founded in 1884. The club, the oldest in Ireland, was based in the Clontarf baths on the seafront, which themselves had been built in 1864 right as the swimming bug was catching on in the Victorian world.

The pool has always been associated with the nature of revelation. We uncover ourselves there like nowhere else, unfurling our near-naked bodies to friends and strangers. It is a space where this is safe to do so, and rather than be a cause of concern, is part of the garb of the act. In the revelation, we show our vulnerable true selves.

The pool has captured our collective attention in a way unlike any other amenity. It is seen as both a symbol of community but also one of status. To own a private pool is perhaps the ultimate status symbol, even in a cold country like Ireland. And yet in a country like New Zealand, it is a very achievable goal: that small nation has the highest per-capita ownership of private pools in the world.

Like Piscine Molitor Patel’s uncle in Yann Martel’s Life of Pi, I have collected swims in pools all around the world. Each pool is a different experience and, in a way, a different memory.

When I was writing my first memoir, The Cow Book, I stayed, courtesy of a musician friend, in his villa at Ibiza’s Talamanca beach. Each morning we would run along the shoreline and, after our exertions, cool down from the effects of the harsh Mediterranean sun in the villa’s 20-metre pool.

Those dips and, later, laps would cool my mind down as I tried to figure out the next steps in that book.

In the water, in the repetition of strokes moving from end wall to end wall, the words came to me. Later, whilst staying in LA, my other great writing haunt, I would take in the waters of the LA Athletic Club. The club, founded in 1880, sits in the downtown of the city and is a place in which one could swim and forget the business of the city around them.

Perhaps, though, it is Australia where my favourite swimming pools reside. The Icebergs club at Bondi, perched beside one of the most famous beaches in the world, offers a refreshing swim in sea water that’s been pumped in from the Pacific – with an additional view to die for. The regulars swim laps, then sweat in the sauna or steam room before taking in another session of laps. It is a refreshing stimulus for living in the now.

The outdoor pool is not so much in fashion in Ireland, for obvious reasons, but in Australia it is part of the social fabric of the society there. It’s no wonder that country produced one of the greatest swimmers of all time in the form of Ian Thorpe. Thorpe – or ‘Thorpedo’, as they call him – devoted his life to the water, a feat that saw him internationally awarded.

I suppose I’ve been thinking of pools a lot this week, not only because of the heatwave but also too that the pools and leisure centres are open again after many months.

As we reach the end of a week of record-breaking temperatures, we can be glad of these amenities.

I know where I will be residing this weekend: I shall be a water baby taking in all the history and majesty that the tiled walls of enclosed water have to offer. In the water, I’ll make sense of life. As I turn a year older today, hitting the 35-year mark, I’ll try to put it all into perspective as I dip and curl and front crawl my way towards the next stage of life.