Dithering minister turns into Terminator Taoiseach and takes out Fianna Fáil royalty as Cowen hits road

Fionnán Sheahan

Gone: Former agriculture inister Barry Cowen&rsquo;s successor will be put forward today. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

The dithering minister has turned into the Terminator Taoiseach as Micheál Martin got blood on his hands. Barry Cowen's position as Agriculture Minister was "terminated" after he refused to clarify his position.

After 17 days of turmoil within the ranks of the Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin has finally asserted his authority, but it has come at an enormous cost to the credibility of his new Government.

Cowen has come under continued scrutiny for the past 11 days since it was revealed in the Irish Independent that he was banned for three months for drink-driving. But it was also causing damage to everyone else in the coalition, as ministers were continually having to stand by their man.

