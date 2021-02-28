| 5.3°C Dublin

Distinct whiff of Celtic Tiger from shared equity scheme

Eoin O'Malley

The proposal will not increase supply where it is needed - but instead ensure prices will rise

Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Another address to the nation, another extension to restrictions, and another victim.

The expected opening up of building sites has been suspended until at least April. When we emerge from the Covid air raid shelter, Ireland will still have a housing shortage. While some building sites are deemed essential, in the last year we will have reduced building by at least a third of what it could have been.

That means we will have built many fewer homes than we otherwise would. Last year, about 20,000 homes were built, not far off what was built the year before, but much lower than the 50,000 or so housing units built each year during the Celtic Tiger, and just a third of the 60,000 or so homes we need to add annually if we are to bring down the price of housing in Ireland.

