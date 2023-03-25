| 8°C Dublin

Discovering I have ADHD makes so much sense to me now – but I’m one of the lucky ones

Louise McSharry

Some time last year, the TikTok algorithm started to serve me up videos about ADHD. People self-deprecatingly described the way their ADHD manifested, and chatted about behaviours linked to the condition.

Initially, I scoffed. Classic TikTok, I thought, everyone has a diagnosis. None of the behaviours being described seemed unusual to me. ‘Sure everyone does that!’ I’d exclaim as I swiped on to the next video. As time went on though, and I watched more and more, I began to consider the possibility that maybe “everyone” didn’t behave in the ways being described. Thus, I did what every millennial with a potential health concern does: I took to Google.

