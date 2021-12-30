| 12.8°C Dublin

Diplomatic immunity doesn’t free champagne-quaffing ambassadors from Covid restrictions

Fionnán Sheahan

The DFA has apologised for a staff party held in June 2020 Expand

Given it s history as the Dublin townhouse where the Guinness family would entertain the capital’s finest, it’s only appropriate there is still a well-stocked wine cellar in Iveagh House. The sommelier in the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters can bring up a few bottles of Chateau Léoville Barton Cru Classé or Premier Cru Beauroy Chablis when visiting dignitaries are in town.

During the recession, in an act surely of cultural heresy, then Foreign Affairs minister Eamon Gilmore, the philistine, ordered that the wine cellar be raided with up to 700 expensive bottles going for sale to raise cash for the State, including some cases of Chateau Lynch-Bages. From then on, bottles worth €30 or less would be used for state functions. A stocktake placed the value of the wine cellar at €77,767, not that one can place a value on class. Many of the selection in the cellar were from vineyards with Irish connections, the so-called ‘Wine Geese’. 

