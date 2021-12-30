Diplomatic immunity doesn’t free champagne-quaffing ambassadors from Covid restrictions

Given it s history as the Dublin townhouse where the Guinness family would entertain the capital’s finest, it’s only appropriate there is still a well-stocked wine cellar in Iveagh House. The sommelier in the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters can bring up a few bottles of Chateau Léoville Barton Cru Classé or Premier Cru Beauroy Chablis when visiting dignitaries are in town.

During the recession, in an act surely of cultural heresy, then Foreign Affairs minister Eamon Gilmore, the philistine, ordered that the wine cellar be raided with up to 700 expensive bottles going for sale to raise cash for the State, including some cases of Chateau Lynch-Bages. From then on, bottles worth €30 or less would be used for state functions. A stocktake placed the value of the wine cellar at €77,767, not that one can place a value on class. Many of the selection in the cellar were from vineyards with Irish connections, the so-called ‘Wine Geese’.

The last list made public a few years ago showed little enough champagne in the cellar, only a few bottles of Sipp Mack Crémant d’Alsace.

Not that the absence of bubbly from the cellar prevented the DFA mandarins from popping the corks to celebrate Ireland’s triumphant election to the United Nations Security Council last year. After a two-year campaign, this plucky little island on the edge of the Atlantic won its seat at the big table.

The national euphoria at this outcome bypassed many because the overwhelming majority really couldn’t care less about whether Ireland sits on the UN Security Council. Outside of St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Street, it doesn’t occupy much thought. In the hallowed halls of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Government Buildings, it was an obsession. The previous Fine Gael-led administration even had it down as a priority for their time in government. No wonder small matters like the housing crisis and health service mismanagement didn’t get due attention.

Besides, at that time in June 2020, the country had a far greater preoccupation as we were in lockdown during the first phase of the pandemic. Not that the restrictions impeded the DFA diplomats from celebrating in style. A group of 20 senior officials from the DFA threw the champagne party at Iveagh House in breach of public health guidelines during the strict lockdown. A photograph from the event shows the group huddled closely together in an office at the department’s headquarters, drinking bottles of Moët & Chandon champagnes without face coverings or regard for physical distancing. The toast for Ireland’s election to the UN Security Council on June 17, 2020. Thirty years earlier to the day, there was an equally damp squib of an event when Ireland played out a bore draw with Egypt at the Italia ’90 World Cup.

The game prompted Eamon Dunphy to infamously throw his pencil across the desk in the RTÉ studio. A similar response might be appropriate from many of the public. The official reaction from the Department of Foreign Affairs would prompt an even more visceral retort. It blamed “a moment of happiness” for the incident and insisted that “lessons have been learned”. No sign of an apology in that initial response or an elaboration on the “lessons learned”. Belatedly, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson did eventually issue an apology: “The Department did not meet the standards expected of it with this gathering and we are sorry that it happened.”

Too often during this pandemic, the public has seen there is one standard for them and another for those who frequent the corridors of power. The fallout over the Golfgate incident, where a bunch of politicians decided it was acceptable to gather for a dinner after a round of golf, caused the resignations of a Cabinet minister and a European Commissioner and plenty of other political and public figures having to resign positions or land in hot water. A court case is still pending.

‘Montrosegate’ was a retirement party in RTÉ that ended in an ongoing investigation.

‘Merriongate’ saw our Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and newly elected TD Ivana Bacik and a host of the great and the good attend a party in the Merrion Hotel hosted by former minister Katherine Zappone.

Now a Government department is explaining away a profound lack of judgment as ‘a Moët moment of happiness’. Plenty of people out there have had to curtail, postpone or limit their own moments of happiness for birthdays, baptisms and betrothals because of the restrictions. Worse yet are those who had moments of sadness when family members died and they couldn’t be there with them, mourn them properly or have family and friends attend the funeral. Sacrifices have been made across this land. It’s not too much to ask for those in positions of power to show some understanding and basic cop on.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has carried out valuable work during the pandemic. During the early stages, Irish people stranded around the globe were provided with consular assistance to get home, ranging up to repatriation flights. The ongoing work on Brexit from Belfast to Brussels is of vital national importance and the evacuation of citizens from Kabul following the fall of Afghanistan was exemplary.

However, there have also been low points, such as being less than forthcoming on advice provided to companies bringing in migrant workers and the hissy fit performed over the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine. Iveagh House had already been dragged through the pomace (leftover grape waste) in the Zappone affair, where an inordinate amount of time, effort and capital was wasted on Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney appointing Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy role.

A lack of accountability and basic acknowledgement of a bad decision being taken turned that affair into a hangover that almost toppled the minister.

Likewise, diplomatic immunity doesn’t exempt the champagne-quaffing ambassadors from Covid-19 restrictions nor accepting a profound error was made here. The eventual apology is a start.