Digital advertising costs are rising so it pays to look beyond the obvious

Shane Lyons

Monday Insight

Platform: The standout social channel of 2020 was TikTok, which has garnered some one billion users globally

An obvious knock-on effect of the various lockdowns since last March has been the increase in digital consumption. So it was surprising when Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced a 2pc drop in revenue in its Q2 2020 earnings, leading people to speculate if its ad business had reached saturation point.

It has followed that up however with two blockbuster quarters, its most recent earnings for Q4 of 2020 were released on Tuesday and boasted overall revenue growth of 23pc with YouTube revenue up 47pc year on year. Facebook delivered similar soaring results, capping off a tumultuous year with a 22pc increase in its Q4 revenue.

With more brands allocating increased budgets to digital, inflation is likely to be a trend in the year ahead. Looking into 2021 then, what are the options for advertisers who want to achieve more bang for their digital marketing buck? Let’s look at the key trends across each digital channel.

Privacy