Digital advertising costs are rising so it pays to look beyond the obvious

An obvious knock-on effect of the various lockdowns since last March has been the increase in digital consumption. So it was surprising when Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced a 2pc drop in revenue in its Q2 2020 earnings, leading people to speculate if its ad business had reached saturation point.

It has followed that up however with two blockbuster quarters, its most recent earnings for Q4 of 2020 were released on Tuesday and boasted overall revenue growth of 23pc with YouTube revenue up 47pc year on year. Facebook delivered similar soaring results, capping off a tumultuous year with a 22pc increase in its Q4 revenue.

With more brands allocating increased budgets to digital, inflation is likely to be a trend in the year ahead. Looking into 2021 then, what are the options for advertisers who want to achieve more bang for their digital marketing buck? Let’s look at the key trends across each digital channel.



Search

Search marketing is now seen as one of the mature digital channels, which in Ireland is dominated by Google, who have 90pc-plus market share. There are rumours that Apple may launch its own search offering but for now advertisers are all vying for the same keywords on Google search, resulting in year-on-year cost-per-click inflation of up to 28pc in certain verticals.

Advice for brands: The need to have a well-optimised account is more important than ever and the important thing when engaging in paid search advertising is to ensure that you are optimising your activity toward a conversion goal like sales or return on investment (ROI) rather than simply traffic. If your ROI is within a profitable threshold, there is no reason not to continue investing in the channel.

Social

Similarly, in social, there is one dominant player – Facebook. In recent years, Facebook has diversified its ad format offering across its other platforms such as Instagram and Messenger. The difference in the social space is that there are plenty of alternatives. Two that have seen a resurgence are Snapchat and Pinterest thanks to innovative new features and having very distinct audience and targeting options.

The standout social channel of 2020 however was TikTok. Just three years old, TikTok has garnered in the region of one billion users globally. TikTok aims to grow its Irish operation with plans to bring its employee numbers here to 1,100.

This move is no doubt a signal of its intention to grow its advertising offering in

Ireland and across Europe.

Advice for brands: Like with all new platforms, early adoption typically leads to cost-

effective ad rates. At Core, we ran a market first on TikTok when we hosted an online event for one of our clients on the social channel. Showing across three days, the ads yielded 10 times the engagement rate achieved from Facebook and Instagram, showing the opportunity that exists for early adoption of TikTok, but brands must be wary to follow brand safety protocols.

Display

The evolution of programmatic buying makes it easier than ever to manage display. We have seen a slight shift away from display advertising which has meant that costs have decreased for advertisers.

Advice for brands: Less demand frees up more premium ad placements and we have seen that advertisers who choose premium inventory and only advertise on tried and trusted sites achieve viewability rates that are 32pc higher than average.

VOD

Online video continues to grow as a channel and smart targeting can act as a cost-complement to television advertising.

Advice for brands: The important thing when it comes to VOD is to focus on the output, especially when comparing platforms like YouTube and Facebook to broadcast players like RTÉ and Virgin Player. CPMs are high on RTÉ, but the cost per completed view is very competitive versus the ad-laden platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Digital audio

Radio listenership in Ireland remains high, with 3.6 million people listening to radio each week. But the ways in which people are listening has evolved.

One in three Irish people have tried some form of digital audio in 2020. An interesting recent development was YouTube launching audio ads aimed at advertisers looking to expand reach and grow brand awareness. This is YouTube’s first foray into an audio-only format.

Advice for brands: Despite recent growth, digital audio is still new, companies and organisations are spotting an opportunity to reach new customers and deepen their relationship with existing ones which we see with many partnerships and in stream ads.

The two main players of Google and Facebook have become so ubiquitous in our lives that they cannot be avoided but by delving a bit deeper into your customers’ online behaviour, you may unlock some insight around new, less cluttered platforms.

Being bold with your budget and trialling new formats will hopefully deliver big for your business in 2021.

Shane Lyons is a Business Director at Core