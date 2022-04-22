| 14.1°C Dublin

Digging deep in Ireland’s bogs to unearth a sense of the poetry and politics of turf

John Connell

A man cuts turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co Mayo. Photo: Mark Condren

A man cuts turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co Mayo. Photo: Mark Condren

A summer or two ago, we cut turf in a nearby bog. It was the first time in a few years as the house runs on oil but we like an open fire and there is nothing quite like turf, from its smell to its soft heat. My reverie set me thinking, it being Earth Day today.

Cutting turf was a ritual, a culture, a craft older than many of our other rural ways of life. Over the course of several weeks, we turned it to let it dry and then footed it to allow for more drying. Turf in the midlands, where the great bogs lie, is part of a way of life for people.

