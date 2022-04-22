Digging deep in Ireland’s bogs to unearth a sense of the poetry and politics of turf

A summer or two ago, we cut turf in a nearby bog. It was the first time in a few years as the house runs on oil but we like an open fire and there is nothing quite like turf, from its smell to its soft heat. My reverie set me thinking, it being Earth Day today.

Cutting turf was a ritual, a culture, a craft older than many of our other rural ways of life. Over the course of several weeks, we turned it to let it dry and then footed it to allow for more drying. Turf in the midlands, where the great bogs lie, is part of a way of life for people.

When one gets low in the bog, mouse low, working in the ground at the level of the small creatures, a man can see many things: the slink of a newt, the plod of a beetle. There is nature all around.

That summer, we worked at the turf in a trinity of labour, my father to my right and my sister to my left. We footed the turf, building them into small pyres where they could further dry.

As I remember it now, we talked about everything as we worked. Once I met a man who searched for treasure in bogs and found a hoard of Celtic swords and goblets.

In these bottomless wet centres of bog, as Seamus Heaney wrote, is held our intimate lives, or rather our bottomless lives. For in the digging down we find new things, new old things, to be precise. In the finding of the sword, this man had come across the harvest of this land and brought unseen things into view.

Many seek to bury things, to put them from one’s mind, but in this land it is the reverse. We come to know ourselves better in the descent of digging.

The bogs evoke poetry in the Celtic soul. One only has to think of Heaney’s The Tollund Man to know these peat centres hold a special place of reverence.

With the images of the flat country the poet weaves, we find out his last meal was a gruel of winter seeds that had caked in his stomach.

In these ancient parishes, Heaney felt both at home and alien.

Watching Manchán Magan’s bog series on TG4, I learned our bogs came into existence 10,000 years ago and that bogs cover one sixth of the country.

In the fascinating documentary, Magan details how one bog used to be 10 metres high, but it had been cut away in the 70 to 80 years of harvesting. It was a truly startling fact.

But that digging, that rooting, that poetic craft is changing. As Magan relates, Bord na Móna now has wind farms in place in many boglands.

At Christmas, I was filming in one of these places and the sight of the change was stark – the bog was now like a vast inland sea, the heady days of its labour over.

This ground, which had known forests and trees, life and then decay, was now changing again, morphing into another form, a new 21st century form.

Bogs have made people’s names. Look at the recent announcement by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on the bogs (and its ensuing uproar). And there have been other politicians, other leaders, who have championed or maligned the bogs.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste both rolled into the latest debate and the turf wars, as the media put it, erupted across the nation.

The bog is both a place of artistry and a place of politics. As we worked that summer day footing the turf, I thought not of the politics. I was busy dealing with the columns of turf in front of me. In the distance, the bog cotton fluttered in the small breeze and my father told me that was a rare sight.

I had been 10 years away from turf in Australia and Canada, but I was back now to foot and clamp and load and burn these ancient things. We met people in the bog that day and we fell into talking of nature and farming and God – titan subjects in a titan landscape.

When the time came to bring home the turf, help was assembled and trailers loaded and we brought the material back to where it now sits in the shed, waiting to be burned some cold winter’s evening. It may warm a sick animal, it may warm a newborn babe.

I know, though, that times are changing, that we need to cap our emissions. We have to try at least to get to 1.5 degrees of global warming in place in the next decade or so; we know that two degrees of global warming will cause huge problems.

Life is complex, but it has never been any other way.

Turf may be on the way out, but it has given us so much. I wonder will poems be written about the windmills in the peatlands. Perhaps the Heaney of the 21st century is writing them now.

The natural inheritance of this earth is the best gift we can give to the next generation. Let us hope that those sonnets are ones where the earth is happy and healthy, where we overcame the challenges of this day.

Our backs were broken that day in the bog; we were Celts reborn looking into the earth for more meaning, but the earth I see now looks back at us too. Turf is old, turf is new. Turf runs deep.

Deeper than many of us truly realise. The times, as Bob Dylan said, are a-changin’. Let’s see what happens to this rich land of poetry and politics.