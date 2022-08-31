| 12.2°C Dublin

Diana’s death was catalyst in change of fortune for British royals

Sinead Ryan

The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in July 1981. Photo: PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in July 1981. Photo: PA

Tragic, appalling, heartbreaking and horrific. These were all words used in the aftermath of the death, at just 36, of Diana, Princess of Wales, on this day 25 years ago.

She was possibly the most famous woman on the planet – certainly the best-known celebrity of her age. Much of the world grieved for a person they had never known, many in a way surpassing that had a member of their own family died.  

