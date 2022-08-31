Diana’s death was catalyst in change of fortune for British royals

Tragic, appalling, heartbreaking and horrific. These were all words used in the aftermath of the death, at just 36, of Diana, Princess of Wales, on this day 25 years ago.

She was possibly the most famous woman on the planet – certainly the best-known celebrity of her age. Much of the world grieved for a person they had never known, many in a way surpassing that had a member of their own family died.

Its effects have been profound, not least on how her two sons evolved into men. William, the media-hating king-in-waiting, found calm and a sense of purpose as a family man. Harry, still angry and emotive, kicking out at ‘the Establishment’ of which he is part by birth. However, I would venture that Diana’s death is possibly one of the best things to have happened to the British royal family, if not, obviously, the family of royals.

Calls for an end to the British monarchy have veered over the years between muted and strident. Polls reveal they remain immensely popular at home, while countries which were colonised by the British Empire have had their wishes to reform to republics accompanied by gentle send-off ceremonies from one or other senior royal members trotted out for the gracious handover.

The royals certainly pay for themselves. Despite costing the UK public purse £102.4m (€119m) a year, according to latest records, most of which goes on the upkeep and staffing of residences, the income from palace visitors, gift-shop sales and various royal collection trusts amounted to £71.5m (€83.4m) with a further £343.5m (€400m) from the Crown Estate. Cheap as chips.

But by 1997 things weren’t looking good. There were turgid headlines about toe-sucking financial advisers (Fergie), expensive castle repairs (Windsor) and marital trials (Andrew, Anne). Cringey tapes of private telephone conversations (Diana, Charles) were a backdrop to revolting Aussies (the anti-monarchy movement was founded in 1992 by future PM Malcolm Turnbull and only narrowly defeated in a 1999 referendum), while opinion polls showing a third of Britons believed Charles was not fit to be king.

Diana’s death was the catalyst in a change of fortune, after an initial and uncharacteristic mis-step by Queen Elizabeth. Genuinely worried that on their arrival in London six days late, she and Prince Philip would be met with anger and even violence, they instead found collective grieving, an outpouring of sympathy.

With better instincts, the queen addressed the nation live “as a grandmother” and bowed at the gun carriage bearing her former daughter-in-law’s coffin having never bowed to anybody her entire life.

Diana’s boys continue to mourn. Her husband happily remarried. The world has experienced far worse events. Writer Martin Amis called her death in Time magazine a “fixing moment”, one remembered for “where you were and who you were with when you heard the news”.

A quarter of a century on, he is proven right.