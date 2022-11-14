Devil is in the detail – as €1,000 cheque donation from criminal Jonathan Dowdall proved for Mary Lou McDonald

Róisín Shortall has a perfectly valid point about the toothless watchdog guarding ethics in politics, if that’s not a misnomer. The Social Democrats half-leader raised the decision of the Standards in Public Office Commission not to investigate Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over his leaking of a confidential document to a friend when he was Taoiseach. Her question was around the guardian’s ability to probe the actions of taoisigh. She says the failure had more to do with a lack of powers and the body was divided on what to do.

She didn’t get an answer from Varadkar, instead being told there’s a review and laws on the way. Varadkar distracted with a retort about her attitude to Sinn Féin. The incoming Taoiseach’s disdainfulness is his least redeeming feature.

“I have been now cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards. This is always the outcome I expected,” Varadkar cockily said in reaction to being in the clear.

No mention of apologising for his behaviour, his errors of judgment, surviving a motion of no confidence, an 18-month-long garda investigation or the significant support shown by his Coalition colleagues. Just a “told you so”.

What the Standards Commission, commonly known as Sipo, does do well is getting politicians to fill out forms. The law is crystal-clear there. Donations over a certain limit and spending at general elections have to be accounted for.

Hence there is undeniable, incontrovertible and categoric evidence that Jonathan Dowdall made a direct donation of €1,000 to Mary Lou McDonald. It’s filled in on an official document, signed by Mary Lou McDonald. Her donations statement says: “Value of donation: €1,000, Nature of donation: Cheque, Description of donor: Individual, Name and address of donor: Jonathan Dowdall, 270 Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.”

And yet Mary Lou McDonald gave a different version on Newstalk last week: “Well, the donation was made to the Dublin Central constituency.”

Wrong. Plain wrong. Factually wrong. And it’s not an accident either, as this line has been repeated by Sinn Féin front-bench members and spokespersons. “Dublin Central Sinn Féin received a donation of €1,000 in 2011, over a decade ago, which was properly recorded at the time,” the party said last week. Yes, the donation was properly recorded. No, it was not a donation to Dublin Central. Ironically, if the donation had indeed gone to “Dublin Central Sinn Féin”, its existence would not have been made public at all.

The rules around donations statements are set out in the Electoral Act, 1997, with Section 24(4) & Section 48(1) and Section 23A(1)(i) & Section 48A(1)(i) and Section 24(4) being the relevant parts. Without boring you, these sections of the law state what donations must be declared, because they are above a certain value and the maximum level of donation that can be received.

At the time, a TD had to declare any donations above €635 and the maximum donation they were allowed to receive was €2,500. But a party only had to declare donations above €5,000 and the maximum donation was €6,350. A donation to a local party, be it a branch or constituency organisation, would have to be declared by party headquarters in its annual returns.

Dowdall’s donation, had it gone to the party at local or national level, would have been well under the threshold and not had to be declared.

The donation to McDonald was perfectly legal and was likely spent on her campaign in the 2011 general election, when she was elected as a TD for the first time in Dublin Central. When Sinn Féin is asked how the party leader’s statement tallies with the law, it’s no longer a donation to Dublin Central Sinn Féin: “Mary Lou McDonald was the candidate standing for Sinn Féin in Dublin Central in 2011, and the donation was made to assist with the Sinn Féin campaign in that constituency, and was properly recorded in line with the regulations at that time.”

The facts matter, particularly in utterances from party leaders. McDonald’s twisting of the facts and her desire to deflect Dowdall’s donation away from her is curious, calculated and concerning. In reality, it’s not known why Dowdall gave a donation to McDonald. Perhaps he had a new-found interest in the democratic process, maybe he wanted to back Sinn Féin, possibly he admired McDonald as a politician. Nobody knows. However, this was the first known interaction with Sinn Féin by Dowdall.

Three years later, he was fast-tracked through the ranks in McDonald’s backyard and became a candidate in the local elections. The then successful businessman won a seat on Dublin City Council in the north inner city. Nine months later he was gone after a fractious relationship with the party and having made little impact as a councillor.

It’s a familiar tale. A candidate with a business background is parachuted in, having no experience with a party or local community groups, gets hyped up and is elected. Afterwards, they drown in the system and get abandoned by the party hierarchy that talked them up to get elected.

George Lee’s brief political career is a prime illustration.

Dowdall did leave a mark though, as he was convicted of torture and waterboarding while he was a sitting councillor. He is now in prison for his role in the Regency Hotel murder, which escalated the deadly Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud. Dowdall’s links to the gang of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch are spilling out.

McDonald presents a reasonable explanation that there was no indication he was involved in criminality.

She would never have had someone involved in gangland anywhere near the party. Even allowing for Sinn Féin’s usual moral ambiguity around TDs with criminal convictions for Provisional IRA activities, she has a credible case.

But McDonald’s judgment can certainly be called into question in bringing such a dangerous individual into the ranks. She is now treating Dowdall’s cheque like an inept accountant who won’t write a bad debt off the books. Rather than taking the hit, the cheque keeps on bouncing around – damaging the party brand and McDonald’s reputation.