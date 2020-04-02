Despite what sceptics say, enterprising EU is doing exactly what it's supposed to

Like so many people, I've been spending time watching various boxsets, and recently finished 'Star Trek: Picard', which tells the story of the further adventures of now retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, late of the USS Enterprise-E. (The fact I put E there is to confirm my Trekkie knowledge status, by the way.)

In one episode, there's a scene where Picard remonstrates with another admiral about the failure of the Federation (think the EU with starships) to rescue millions of refugees from their former superpower rivals the Romulan empire.

The admiral (coincidentally resembling EU President Ursula von der Leyen) lays out the cool hard realpolitik of the situation: the Romulans were the enemy until very recently and members of the Federation were threatening to leave the alliance (Fedxit?) if the Romulans were taken in.

In short, she said, the preservation of the Federation was more important.

It was an unusual moment for 'Star Trek', which is usually (but not always) more comfortable with a straight goodies/baddies narrative.

It was also a timely scene, given the current travails that another multi-member political alliance (also with prominent French leadership) is going through, where principle meets pragmatism.

It's always entertaining to watch many in the now departed UK still banging on about the EU and how doomed it apparently is. The Covid-19 crisis is being used, in particular, as proof that the European ideal is some sort of gossamer-like substance that blows away at the first sign of a storm.

One can't help suspecting there's a hint of the protesting ex-boyfriend about the Brexiteers, constantly hovering around their former girlfriend's Facebook seeing who she is now dating while adamant that they don't care.

Their criticism would be true if the EU was the cartoon superstate that Brexiteers always either believed it to be (through the wearing of an assortment of kitchen-foil-based self-assembled headwear) or simply hoped it to be so that they could rail against it.

The reality is that the EU is exactly what those of us supporting it always said it was: closely integrated but still a union of sovereign independent states.

In a crisis, the EU is doing what it is supposed to do, clearing obstacles like relaxing state aid rules and negotiating "green lanes" through closed borders to get vital supplies through, while staying out of the way and letting member states do what they have to do to fight the virus at the most appropriate level, which in this case is mostly nationally.

The complaint that EU countries are putting their national interests first and foremost is a contrived one because that's what EU countries invented the EU for: not to abolish sovereignty but to act as a de facto bionic enhancement of it, by giving national governments more tools to pursue the interests of their people.

I'm a believer in freedom of movement but I also believe in the sovereign right of nations to control their borders and, yes, close them in an emergency.

Yet, even as they have done that, EU countries have been helping each other where they can, with medical resources where they can, caring for each others' citizens, and helping to get each other's citizens back to Europe.

The EU is not a federal government. Personally, I wish it was, but it ain't. Instead it is a mechanism to assist co-operation. Nobody, including the Commission, wanted Brussels to be deciding who got how many ventilators.

Eurosceptics (and some pro-Europeans) are complaining that the EU is not a top-down federalist superstate because, well, it isn't. The robust debate over whether to have "Coronabonds" to fund our now eye-watering crisis debts is a healthy one, with all points of view being voiced.

The EU will undoubtedly have failures during the crisis, but almost all will be because the EU institutions don't have the power or resources to do what people now demand of them.

That's not a rupture in the union. That's what a healthy democratic alliance does.

By the way, there is one union of states where the central government has imposed orders upon the democratically elected heads of the national governments, and that is the United Kingdom.

I, for one, would be totally opposed to the EU being run in a manner similar to the centralised diktat of the UK, where the largest nation in the union can overrule all other members of that union. But that's another day's debate.

It's not that there aren't lessons to be learned. The debate about a European army, or perhaps better-named European Crisis Force, to be able to mobilise transport aircraft and rapidly build emergency field hospitals is a debate that has to be had. As is one about Europe's seeming inability to rapidly manufacture emergency medical supplies.

Then there's Hungary, where the Orbán regime is using the crisis to effectively create a dictatorship.

Yes, every government has voted itself emergency powers, but Viktor Orbán has form on this sort of thing, and has now suspended parliament and elections indefinitely, and there's no place for that in the EU.

There's no system for expelling a country from the EU, but if the EU is anything it's creative and it is time to call Orbán's bluff. I'm not paying my taxes for them to be used as some sort of Fidesz (Orbán's party) slush fund to keep a dodgy outfit in power.

Either Orbán backs down, or Hungary has to go, by whatever means. Orbán uses EU criticism as a means of bolstering power in Hungary.

Maybe it's now time for ordinary Hungarians to realise that Orbán has created a Hungary that the rest of Europe does not want to be associated with, and act accordingly.

Hungary is a sovereign nation entitled to respect. But so are the rest of us.

For all the criticisms, Europe isn't going away. It can't. It's a key tool to helping us live long and prosper.