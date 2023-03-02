Despite a double dose of ‘constructive ambiguity’, the North’s unionist community remains doubtful

Henry Kissinger, set to mark his 100th birthday in May, is associated with driving the term ‘constructive ambiguity’ into usage in political and diplomatic circles.

The controversial ‘godfather of American diplomacy’, and US foreign minister to two American presidents – Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford – based this premise on the belief that ambiguously worded texts can create opportunities to advance the interests of both parties in polarised negotiations.

His theory was often cited in the spring of 1998, as the Good Friday Agreement inched closer to reality, bridging impossible unionist and nationalist aims – and still keeping things between the diplomatic ditches.

Henry Kissinger, author of 'constructive ambiguity'

Henry Kissinger, author of 'constructive ambiguity'

Key parts of that 25-year-old agreement, which brought enduring if imperfect peace to the North, were deliberately left vague. Veterans of those marathon talks still refer to the ‘constructive ambiguity’ required to forge a deal one side could sell to supporters as a step towards a united Ireland, while the other side could paint it as anchoring Northern Ireland’s future in the UK.

The 1998 outcome did, in the main, stop the sickening toll of killing. The Troubles claimed over 3,600 lives in these islands, mainly in Northern Ireland, over the previous three decades.

But this nebulous concept has also contributed to difficulties in making a durable power-sharing democracy in the North.

All these issues zoom back into view today, as we roll back to the future amid hopes that we have a durable Brexit fix. It seems increasingly likely that the ‘Windsor Framework’ will end the risk of a damaging UK-EU trade conflict, with Irish importers and exporters caught in the cross-fire.

Rishi Sunak says the ‘Stormont brake’ gives the North a veto on EU laws; Brussels says it does no such thing. They can’t both be right – or can they?

The DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson

Well, let’s try constructive ambiguity as we revisit this latest Brexit twist and fix.

Odds are that it will open a new and more grown-up page in London-Brussels relations. But what about the orphan child, Northern Ireland, only very belatedly and badly acknowledged by the UK government?

A key legal change wrought by this so-called ‘Windsor Framework’ is the replacement of a device dubbed Article 16. That had allowed for either the EU or UK to unilaterally suspend Brexit deal provisions if there was extreme economic, political or social damage.

Despite threats, London never actually used this Article 16 and moved instead to threats of reneging on the EU-UK deal via unilateral domestic legislation. Now, enter the so-called ‘Stormont brake’, which aims to do something very similar.

The brake – as in an emergency stopping device – only applies to new EU rules and laws which might disrupt Northern Ireland business. Nothing associated with it removes the power of the EU Court of Justice to be the final arbiter in single market disputes affecting the North.

TUV leader Jim Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister

Basically, if the Northern Ireland leaders are concerned about new EU rules, they can – via London – raise objections with Brussels. They must explain their case regarding an extreme impact, must have exhausted other remedies, and must have have consulted with the North’s business and civic organisations.

Clearly, the bar is set high, as there is a further long list of procedural demands. For Brussels, it may be invoked seldom – if ever. For London, it is publicly a ‘North veto’ – but more realistically, it is a device to sell a new compromise to a sceptical unionist audience.

It may be more of a reassuring ornament to the DUP than a practical device to allow them vent opposition. The North’s unionist community remains to be convinced.