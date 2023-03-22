DeSantis’s Ukraine U-turn could hand victory to Putin

Governor Ron DeSantis has been widely and rightly criticised – including by prominent members of his own party – for dismissing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” of little concern to the United States.

Yet, while he says countering Russia is not a “vital national interest”, he claims that “checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party” is one.

DeSantis worries that US aid to Ukraine could draw us into “a hot war” with a nuclear–armed state, but he expresses no such concern about US aid to Taiwan – even though, in the event of Chinese military action against Taiwan, US forces would be far more likely to fight China directly.

This distinction – US aid to Ukraine bad, US aid to Taiwan good – makes little strategic sense. Both Ukraine and Taiwan are worth supporting, and both Europe and Asia matter to the US. But it’s a dichotomy rooted in a century of Republican foreign policy thinking.

In the 1930s, Republicans were isolationist when it came to Nazi Germany but were more sympathetic to sanctioning Japan and supporting Nationalist China. The “America Firsters” saw support for Britain as a plot by the Eastern Establishment, international bankers and Jews to embroil America in another world war, but they romanticised “Free China” as a fertile ground for Christianity and capitalism.

​In the early years of the Cold War, Republicans such as Senator Robert A Taft were opposed to joining Nato or sending US troops to Europe, but, during the Korean War, they supported General Douglas MacArthur’s desire to wage war on “Red China” with the help of Taiwan.

Dwight D Eisenhower’s victory over Taft for the 1952 Republican presidential nomination vanquished the “Asia First” wing of the GOP and made Republicans a firmly Atlanticist party.

Now the pre-Eisenhower GOP is back with a vengeance, thanks to former president Donald Trump, who reveres Vladimir Putin while reviling China. DeSantis, who as recently as 2015 supported arming Ukraine, is following his lead.

Admittedly today, as the political scientist Colin Dueck has pointed out, “the Asia First argument actually has more validity” than in 1940s or 1950s.

But if China is now America’s top threat, Russia is a close second – and it has far more nuclear weapons.

Moreover, China and Russia are partners, and Russia’s difficulties in conquering Ukraine may discourage China from trying to conquer Taiwan.

A few analysts argue that the US cannot afford to support both Ukraine and Taiwan. But America’s billions in aid to Ukraine are a tiny portion of a defence budget that is approaching $1tn. “US spending of 5.6pc of its defence budget to destroy nearly half of Russia’s conventional military capability seems like an absolutely incredible investment,” argues the Centre for European Policy Analysis.

But it’s safe to say DeSantis’s turn against Ukraine is motivated by politics, not principles or a thought-out foreign policy. Today, 40pc of Republicans say the US is providing too much aid to Ukraine – the view espoused by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Trump. Meanwhile, 76pc of Republicans cite China as America’s greatest enemy.

Why are so many Republicans soft on Russia and tough on China?

There are five main reasons:

* China is an economic threat; Russia isn’t. (Both parties blame China for the loss of US jobs while ignoring all the jobs created by US–China trade.);

* China is nominally a communist country; Russia isn’t. (In practice, however, both combine capitalism with authoritarianism.);

* Putin has made a play for right-wing support by posing as a defender of Christianity and traditional values;

* There is growing anti–Asian racism in America;

* Many Republicans will oppose anything Democrats support, and Democrats are backing Ukraine.

Whatever the explanations, the return of so many Republicans to a quasi-isolationist, Asia First foreign policy is ominous. If the GOP succeeds in blocking further US aid to Ukraine, it could allow Putin to win the war, and that would make him a greater threat to Nato.

If Trump were to return to office he would be likely to pull out of Nato altogether. DeSantis might not be too far behind. And then we would be back to the pre-Pearl Harbour world.