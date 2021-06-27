| 13.5°C Dublin

Deputies take offence at Sinn Féin TDs’ ‘cowardly’ walkout to avoid Dáil vote 

Máiría Cahill

SF&rsquo;s Patricia Ryan says she thought it was the last vote. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

SF’s Patricia Ryan says she thought it was the last vote. Photo: Tony Gavin

When is a walkout not a walkout? Perhaps, as in the case last week, it is when a politician denies one.

Last Wednesday evening, Dáil deputies were debating amendments to the Offences Against the State Act. A number of votes were scheduled — an amendment tabled by Catherine Murphy — and the main motion moved by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys.

Eight Sinn Féin TDs in the chamber pressed the blue button to record an abstention on the Murphy vote, and then they were gone.

