Deputies take offence at Sinn Féin TDs’ ‘cowardly’ walkout to avoid Dáil vote 

When is a walkout not a walkout? Perhaps, as in the case last week, it is when a politician denies one.

Last Wednesday evening, Dáil deputies were debating amendments to the Offences Against the State Act. A number of votes were scheduled — an amendment tabled by Catherine Murphy — and the main motion moved by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys.

Eight Sinn Féin TDs in the chamber pressed the blue button to record an abstention on the Murphy vote, and then they were gone.

As voting was due to begin for a second time, Paul Kehoe rose to his feet: “I wonder why the Sinn Féin party has left the building,” he said. “Is there a fire that we do not know about?”

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle stood to state she couldn’t take points of order while the House was voting.

Junior Minister Seán Fleming was incensed. “They’ve abandoned the National Parliament in favour of their own political agenda,” he raged. Unusually, he received a round of applause from fellow TDs.

It is an act of moral cowardice for a politician not to take a stand on a particular issue. Some do it in the hope the electorate will not notice. Others, like Sinn Féin, appear not to care. It would seem the party, which in the past urged people to “use your vote”, ignored its own advice.

Sinn Féin has often viewed justice through a Long Kesh prism, so perhaps it is not surprising the mere mention of a call to vote for the minister’s motion caused its members to affect an escape.

Skipping the vote, then telling people you were there all along, is surely a new one, even for Sinn Féin. Step forward Patricia Ryan. Remember her? She is the Kildare South politician who went on holiday during the last election campaign and still topped the poll.

“First of all I didn’t walk out at all, I am on the record of being in the Dáil chamber,” Ryan told Kildare FM on Thursday.

“Did all the Sinn Féin representatives leave the Dáil last night?” asked interviewer Clem Ryan.

“No,” she replied. She sounded definitive. Perhaps the Sinn Féin TDs were off camera, hiding under their seats?

Not so, according to Ms Ryan later that day when The Irish Times queried her remarks.

“I was mistaken. I assumed it was the last vote but know now that it wasn’t,” she said.

A hell of a mistake for a legislator to make, but she wasn’t the only one. Around the same time on Thursday, her Sinn Féin colleague Maurice Quinlivan was fessing up to the same thing, on Limerick’s Live 95FM.

Mistake or not, Sinn Féin wants to be in government, a position that requires it to actually govern, where it won’t have the luxury of abstaining on issues that are uncomfortable for it. Its decades-long position of opposing the Special Criminal Court (SCC), has since been watered down. Now, it wants a review. In the meantime, it appears to have adopted a policy of ‘ostrichism’.

In 2016, the party received a drubbing on the issue, when, after “good republican” Slab Murphy was convicted in the SCC on tax evasion charges,

Gerry Adams, stating everyone should have to pay tax, also said: “There is no place for special courts or draconian legislation such as the Offences Against the State Act in a modern, democratic society.”

Fast-forward to February 2020, when Mary Lou McDonald appeared on Virgin Media during the election campaign: “No, I don’t want it abolished and that’s not in our manifesto.”

McDonald has further stated Sinn Féin will accept the recommendations from the ongoing review chaired by Justice Peart, including if it opts to retain the SCC.

Sinn Féin, which has had former members convicted by the SCC, is uncomfortable with non-jury trials. That is a legitimate position, and it is not alone in this stance. So why not follow through and vote on the legislation pending the review? Juries still need protection from intimidation in the meantime.

Given the small number of cases with serious criminal charges that the SCC deals with each year, it is astonishing party TDs didn’t vote decisively.

At some point, Sinn Féin is going to have to have consistent policies that do not require it to backpedal when the election wind blows.

Craving credit on populist issues and taking no responsibility for problematic ones disrespects its mandate. It is one thing to vote against something, walking out during voting makes a mockery of democracy. Not knowing you’ve walked out, well…

Will it change if in government? The jury is out on that.