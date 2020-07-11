HE SAID, SHE SAID: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the court in London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

When Johnny Depp decided to take his ongoing libel case against News Group Newspapers it was, presumably, a considered decision. As he has said, it wasn't about money, it was about vindication and proving that The Sun was incorrect and libellous in calling him a "wife beater".

There to clear his name, he was presumably prepared for the revelations last week. These came thick and fast and saw him admit to being disrespectful of his ex-wife Amber Heard, of texting 'jokes' to his actor friend Paul Bettany about drowning her, burning her and having sex with her corpse, and of drink and drug use that caused him to lash out - although not at his wife.

In a Covid-era trial that is reported to be taking place in five different London courtrooms to allow for social distancing, both Depp and Heard arrived and left wearing face masks, with him taking the stand last Tuesday and continuing through last week.

There, Depp was quizzed for The Sun by QC Sasha Wass about 14 alleged attacks on Heard. The allegations included him bursting her lip in a row over him trying to set fire to a painting by her ex, slapping and kicking her on a private plane journey, and attacking her in Australia in 2015, which is said to have ended with him smashing a telephone into a wall and severing his finger.

Depp denies all of these alleged assaults and claims that his finger was severed when Heard threw two vodka bottles at him. Drink and drugs seem to be a feature in the altercations and Depp makes no attempt to sanitise or defend this, but alleges that Heard was the physical aggressor in the relationship.

One incident put to Depp last week concerned the allegation that he slapped Heard three times after she mocked his "Wino Forever" tattoo.

The alleged incident occurred in 2013, when Depp agreed he had "fallen off the wagon" after 160 days of sobriety. It was put to him that he was angry when Heard laughed at the irony of the tattoo, a conversation he said he doesn't recall. He said that the suggestion he slapped Heard is untrue.

The "Wino Forever" tattoo is a laser-edited version of Depp's original "Winona Forever" inking, dating from his 1990s engagement to Winona Ryder.

She is expected to testify that Depp was never violent with her during their relationship, and so too is Vanessa Paradis, who is the mother of his two children.

Last week, Depp admitted he had broken an Art Deco light in a caravan during a drink- and drug-fuelled row with Heard after a woman at a party touched her sexually in front of him. Of a row captured on Heard's phone and shown in court, where he smashed up a kitchen and poured himself what The Sun called 'a mega pint' of wine, Depp said: "I was violent with some cupboards." He was reminded of wrecking a hotel sofa in a room where his then partner Kate Moss slept and said: "Rather than assaulting a human being, I assaulted a couch."

"That I was angry doesn't mean I have anger problems," Depp said in court last Tuesday. The anger that Amber Heard has alleged was physically directed at her many times in their relationship was, she alleges, a result of Depp's problem with drink and drugs - the Jekyll and Hyde nature of his behaviour due to substance abuse and his fury when she tried to help him. Depp's testimony last Tuesday was that Heard was not in his life to help him. In fact, he asserted, she had a different agenda.

Depp makes no bones about his drinking or drug use. He said in court last week that he began using both when he was only 11, as result of a chaotic, unstable and unpleasant home life. He also admits that as his relationship with Vanessa Paradis ended, he was drinking a lot.

However, according to Depp, Heard was not the possible solution to his problems, but the exacerbation of them.

In papers filed as part of his action, Depp recalled the beginnings of their relationship, as they publicised their 2011 film, The Rum Diary.

"If I had known then what I know now, I would have seen the red flag warning signs, but I did not," Depp said. "She was beautiful, seemingly incredibly interested in me and my work, and I fell for it. She bombed me with what appeared to be love.

"It was not until much later," Depp continued, "that I understood that she had an agenda, namely to get married to me in order to progress her own career and/or to benefit financially, and she knew how to bring it about."

He alleged that during marriage counselling, Heard was diagnosed as "borderline, toxic narcissistic personality disorder and is a sociopath". He said that their time together was "extremely unhappy". She goaded him as a fat old man, said he was a bad father, made him feel small and like the "turd in the sangria". He also alleges that after one row, she or one of her friends defecated in their bed.

"I am now convinced," Depp continued in his written statement, "that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking, and then destroy what remained of it."

Depp also alleged that Heard began a dossier of evidence against him from early in their relationship in a way that was calculated to destroy him. Last week's court case saw video and audio evidence of angry outbursts on Depp's part and a photograph of a table of drink and drugs identified as for his use. Depp did not argue with the veracity of any of these, just with the accusation that he is a "wife beater".

Amber Heard has yet to testify, in a case that seems likely to roll on and leave no one cast in a good light.