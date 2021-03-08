| 4°C Dublin

Departing Davy executives may be asked to sell their 20pc stake

John Mulligan

 

Bernard Byrne, chief executive of AIB. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

With his sudden ascendancy over the weekend to the top job at troubled Davy Stockbrokers, low-key Bernard Byrne now faces the challenge of deciding the immediate future of the tarnished firm.

What he does as interim CEO to steer Ireland’s biggest stockbroker through the maelstrom will be closely watched – not only at home, but abroad too.

With three resignations over the weekend – CEO Brian McKiernan; non-executive director and former CEO Kyran McLaughlin; and Davy’s head of bonds, Barry Nangle – Davy has been left reeling.

