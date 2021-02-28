Denis departs but the threat to Irish media freedom and quality isn't going away

Denis O'Brien is a successful Irish businessman and philanthropist who has invested heavily in the Irish media - more than €500m reportedly. But he made his fortune by winning the licence to operate Ireland's second mobile phone network, a victory still wrapped in controversy.

He could have done worse. He did not turn his media organisations into the likes of the shocking Fox News, with its deliberate and savage bias, or reduce newspapers in which he had a major interest to the level of some of Rupert Murdoch's tabloids. His Communicorp group of radio stations includes Newstalk, Today FM and Spin.

Those cheering the sale by O'Brien of Communicorp to German company Bauer Media are glad to see him go. But there is no guarantee that what comes next will be better. In Ireland, as elsewhere, the media and internet challenge remains that of accountability, range, reliability and survival. A single individual was never the problem.

O'Brien has been praised by Bill Clinton for investing in Haiti. He successfully sued the Daily Mail for suggesting he was "acting the saint" there to look good at home.

Demonising Denis is easy. He has done himself no favours by being quick to sue or threaten to sue journalists in other media who dared to criticise him or to report his activities in ways that he disliked. His most negative editorial influence may have been the suppression of stories due to the actual or feared receipt of his solicitors' letters. The threatened expense of a possible defamation action in Ireland, no matter how convinced one is that a story can be defended, is enough to deter some editors and chill free speech. He may not give up the habit even now.

As with any media funder, either private or public, O'Brien's personal editorial influence within the media organisations in which he invested was hard to quantify - including at Independent Newspapers before he earlier unloaded his major interest there to the Belgian Mediahuis company. What happens behind closed media doors stays behind closed doors, and influence is often exerted subtly rather than by a crude diktat or phone call from the top. Management knows on which side its bread is buttered, and makes decisions about editorial policy and staffing accordingly. It was clear that O'Brien was no fan of the Sunday Independent.

Serious questions remain about the internal use at INM of some of its own journalists' emails without their knowledge or consent. High Court papers reportedly suggest that O'Brien, then a 29 per cent shareholder in INM, was kept informed about the searching of data in 2014. The Data Protection Commission has found a breach of privacy by INM. The axiom that he who pays the piper calls the tune applies to all media at some level, an axiom worth remembering amid growing calls for the Government to fund "serious" journalism across the board. When you sup with the devil, bring a long spoon.

There were allegations that journalists or presenters risked being dropped from his radio stations if their work threatened O'Brien's interests, with questions raised about the treatment of Sam Smyth in particular.

And when Newstalk blocked journalists of the Irish Times from appearing on its programmes after coverage by that newspaper angered O'Brien, there was too little outrage from the political establishment with whom he has had a controversial relationship.

He has been particularly associated with Fine Gael, most notably due to the findings of the Moriarty Tribunal with respect to Fine Gael's Michael Lowry when minister of communications at the time of the award of a major mobile phone licence.

Judge Moriarty found (Report 60.23) that, "Mr Lowry and Mr Denis O'Brien had at least two interactions in the course of the process. It is beyond doubt that, in the case of the latter interaction, Mr Lowry imparted substantive information to Mr O'Brien, of significant value and assistance to him in securing the licence".

Lowry's behaviour, as found by Judge Moriarty, put the Irish State at risk of having to pay out a fortune in damages to unsuccessful bidders.

The official tribunal was satisfied (Report 60.39) that, "payments and other benefits… were furnished by and on behalf of Mr Denis O'Brien to Mr Michael Lowry, and that these were demonstrably referable to the acts and conduct of Mr Lowry in regard to the GSM [mobile phone licence] process, that inured [operated] to the benefit of Mr O'Brien's winning consortium, Esat Digifone".

Moriarty found (Report 60.44) that, "Mr O'Brien had made or facilitated payments to Mr Lowry of £147,000.00, [and] Sterling £300,000.00 and a benefit equivalent to a payment in the form of Mr O'Brien's support for a loan of Sterling £420,000.00".

O'Brien condemns the Moriarty Tribunal, and its outcome. He claims that the process was unfair and malicious, but has not found a court to agree with him. Voters re-elected Lowry. Asked by the BBC's Lesley Curwen in 2011, "Did you make corrupt payments?" O'Brien replied, "Not at all. No." He added, "Get on with my life is the best thing, Lesley. If you are from a small country, you are a tall poppy and that can be a disadvantage."

O'Brien was not always a tall poppy. I remember the sense of excitement at the offices of his first radio station in Dublin when I visited 98FM soon after it started in 1989. His was an enthusiastic new presence as Ireland came late to open airwaves, and he was not guaranteed success. RTÉ had overstayed its domestic monopoly but fought a sustained rearguard action to harass Century Radio, TV3 and other media from quickly posing a threat to its massive share of the Irish market.

O'Brien met some of the same kind of snobbery that Michael O'Leary did when each in his own way rattled the bars of an Irish society that is conflicted when it comes to change and choice. RTÉ still gets to define anything it wants to do as public service and pays some presenters scandalous "public-service" salaries that it boasts the private sector cannot afford (or else they would be poached, it's claimed). It does not even keep a register of wealthy programme-makers' interests. Ironically, there are times when O'Brien's Newstalk sounds more like RTÉ at its public service best than RTÉ itself does.

O'Brien's ambitions saw him expand his radio interests across Europe. Visiting one of his Prague stations early on, I found in that Czech city a resentment of brash capitalists who were flooding into former communist countries to exploit financial opportunities. Some of his employees caused offence when they mounted a station promotion in front of a memorial to a victim of the Russian crack-down of 1968.

But it was his acquisition of a stake in Independent Newspapers that undid him as a media mogul, when he poured hundreds of millions into a struggle with Irish media baron Tony O'Reilly for control of Ireland's leading newspaper group. It looked to some observers more like big ego than good business.

Now both O'Reilly and O'Brien have left the media stage, and the Irish companies that they controlled are in foreign hands. But the threats to media freedom and quality always remain real.

Dr Colum Kenny is professor emeritus of DCU and a former board member of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland