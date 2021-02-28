| 5.3°C Dublin

Denis departs but the threat to Irish media freedom and quality isn't going away

Colum Kenny

Denis O'Brien is leaving the stage, but through his various investments he managed to shake up the sector

Denis O&rsquo;Brien invested heavily in the Irish media and has now exited the stage after taking a major financial hit Expand

Close

Denis O'Brien is a successful Irish businessman and philanthropist who has invested heavily in the Irish media - more than €500m reportedly. But he made his fortune by winning the licence to operate Ireland's second mobile phone network, a victory still wrapped in controversy.

He could have done worse. He did not turn his media organisations into the likes of the shocking Fox News, with its deliberate and savage bias, or reduce newspapers in which he had a major interest to the level of some of Rupert Murdoch's tabloids. His Communicorp group of radio stations includes Newstalk, Today FM and Spin.

Those cheering the sale by O'Brien of Communicorp to German company Bauer Media are glad to see him go. But there is no guarantee that what comes next will be better. In Ireland, as elsewhere, the media and internet challenge remains that of accountability, range, reliability and survival. A single individual was never the problem.

