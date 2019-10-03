Today, as we are approaching the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Germany celebrates its National Day, the Day of German Unity for the 29th year.

Deike Potzel: 'Three decades after fall of Berlin Wall, it should never be forgotten that courage unites us'

Almost every German attaches very personal, often very emotional memories to the history of divided Germany, the fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent reunification.

I am sure many of you will still remember what they were doing that day or where they learned the news.

I will never forget the night on November 9, 1989: crossing the border, in the centre of Berlin, overwhelmed and also afraid that the East German regime would hit back on those who did not want to miss the chance of being part of this historical moment, joining in parades of Trabant cars in previously inaccessible West Berlin - that famous small East German car you might today rent for a tourist trip through Berlin.

As a young student, the world opened up for me in those few hours in a way I'd never imagined.

Reunification gave me opportunities I had never dreamed of and I am still grateful for what life had in store for me.

But let us also not forget that it was not an easy journey for everybody, as it meant a complete shift of system - politically, economically and socially.

Reunification has been and continues to be a process for our country. It does take time.

All over Germany, people will celebrate the reunification of East and West Germany.

Half a million visitors are expected to celebrate in Kiel, where the national celebration will take place this year, the official motto being "Mut verbindet", courage unites.

And it is that courage and its power to bring together people, visions and hopes which seems so utterly important to me, looking back and looking forward.

Looking back, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reminded the participants at the state banquet in honour of President Michael D Higgins at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin in July of the key role that Ireland played in bringing German reunification to completion. Holding the presidency of the European Union in the first half of 1990, Ireland strongly supported the integration of a united Germany in the European Union despite understandable reservations among other member states.

When addressing the joint Houses of the Oireachtas in October 1996, the then German chancellor, Helmut Kohl, recalled: "I will never forget how in a dramatic meeting of the European Union in December 1989, it was not least the Irish prime minister who supported us Germans and myself in a very difficult situation". As Mr Steinmeier put it in July, "we Germans are and will remain grateful" for that Irish support.

Looking forward, I wish to highlight Germany's strong and steadfast support for the European Union and the values it stands for.

This, too, is the driving force for our full support to our Irish friends in the Brexit negotiations, as Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasised again on her visit to Dublin in April. There cannot be a hard Border on this island and the Good Friday Agreement must be protected, as must the integrity of the single market.

But it is also important to stress: we very much regret the British decision to leave and, like our Irish friends, want a very close partnership with the UK after Brexit.

For Germany, a strong and united European Union remains the best answer to tackle the many challenges ahead of us, as there are so many: climate change, security, digitisation, economic prosperity.

I feel it's important that we all join in that conversation, across Europe, across generations.

As we belong together, an integrated European Union is an indispensable means to strengthen the voice and power of all individual member states.

It is within this European Union that Irish-German relations have so positively developed in the past decades and I am delighted to say that our relations probably have never been closer than today.

Political visits go hand in hand with strong economic links and a fruitful cultural exchange.

Last year, 820,000 Germans visited Ireland and when I travel across the country, I can sense that there is a huge interest from our Irish friends in my country and its history. I thoroughly enjoy this exchange and look forward to broadening our relations even more.

Deike Potzel is German Ambassador to Ireland

