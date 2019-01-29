Deike Potzel and Stéphane Crouzat: 'Franco-German treaty strengthens voice of all EU states'

When John Hume was bestowed with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, he referred to an experience that had left a mark on him when visiting Strasbourg for the first time in 1979.

When John Hume was bestowed with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, he referred to an experience that had left a mark on him when visiting Strasbourg for the first time in 1979.

He described how he had gone for a walk across the bridge from the French city to the German city of Kehl and stated: "If I had stood on this bridge 30 years ago after the end of the Second World War when 25 million people lay dead across our continent for the second time in this century and if I had said: 'Don't worry. In 30 years' time we will all be together in a new Europe, our conflicts and wars will be ended and we will be working together in our common interests', I would have been sent to a psychiatrist."

And indeed, the reconciliation between France and Germany is a historical achievement. A milestone on this path was the Élysée Treaty of 1963. It crucially fostered reconciliation and encounters between our two countries and civil society - particularly between young people. There are today more than 2,200 town twinnings between France and Germany and since 1963 over nine million young French and Germans have taken part in one of the 320,000 exchange programmes through the French German Youth Office.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Sign In