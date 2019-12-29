Declan Lynch: 'Leo looked so good with Boris, he did it twice'

Did we ever think we'd see the day?

There they were in September outside Government Buildings, our leader and their leader, representing all that had gone right for us, and all that had gone wrong for them - our fellow seemed to be radiating the kind of well-being that can only come from years of liberal enlightenment, while their fellow was degenerating almost before our eyes with the sickness which he and his unfortunate people had brought on themselves.

It seemed almost cruel too, that we couldn't have had this picture without them - that Varadkar's very existence was a direct result of the best of British culture, of the racial tolerance which enabled his Irish mother and his Indian father to meet while they working for the greatest of all British institutions, the National Health Service.

Meanwhile, this obvious degenerate beside him had staggered across a route to power which would involve the trashing of all that greatness, in favour of some sinister nationalist fantasy of the sort that Irish leaders had traditionally used for their own wretched reasons - signs on it, Johnson looked defeated by the weight of all those bad ideas and all that bad faith and just badness in general.

But wait… even at such a moment of apparent triumph, there is something going on that will spin these images in a different direction, now and for a long time to come.

Even that superficial victory of style on Varadkar's part, was feeding the giddiness of Official Ireland which had spent much of the last few years congratulating itself on how great we are, by comparison with these awful Brits - and in their giddiness, they had failed to notice that they've been constructing a nationalist narrative which in its own way is just as lamebrained as anything coming out of the Brexiteers. And just as dangerous.

It would not have gone unnoticed by the Taoiseach's many "advisers" too, that this shot of Leo putting Boris in the shade was so fantastic, it was kind of a pity they couldn't do it more often. They too would have been seized by that Official Ireland giddiness, high on the improbability of it all.

Which brings us to the reason why that vision of the glory of Modern Ireland, may not be viewed in the decades to come, with much affection - it didn't end there, unfortunately, this was not the only picture of Varadkar and Johnson together.

Indeed the next one would be taken the following month near Liverpool. And whatever happened before, during, and after that picture, it is widely felt that Varadkar basically saved Johnson and his appalling Brexit.

Again, so brilliant did Leo look, next to this… this tramp, it was hard to believe that any discussions on such a day could potentially do much damage. There was a deep fatigue in the air, a sense that things were so bad they couldn't possibly get any worse - though of course with Brexit, things can always get just a little bit worse.

There has, I believe, been a kind of a delayed reaction to this second great photocall of late 2019 - an inability to comprehend that Leo could look so victorious again, having unlocked Boris from the box where he belonged, with consequences that really could be quite… interesting… in the years to come.

Johnson had indeed been in jail, as it were. The Remainers had been fighting heroically to stop the fraudulent project that was Brexit and all the darkness it portended, Johnson just didn't have the numbers in the Commons, there had been huge demonstrations in London in favour of a second referendum.

Indeed the UK is clearly still a Remainer nation, even the election that returned Johnson as prime minister saw a majority voting for broadly Remain parties. And yet Johnson left Liverpool that day with some kind of an arrangement, the nature of which it is said he didn't even understand, he understood just one thing - he could see a way out of this now, he could see that day coming when he might only have Jeremy Corbyn to beat, he was in a position again to take advantage of that massive stroke of luck which history had gifted him, the one called Jeremy Bernard Corbyn.

Yes in the year 2525, if Man is still alive, they will marvel at that tragic misfortune which opened the gates to the far right in Britain. But they may also be looking at those lovely photos of Leo Varadkar beside Boris Johnson, with a wintry eye.

Here was the Taoiseach apparently doing the right thing by giving the prime minister a break - except he probably should have done it earlier, because now it was the wrong prime minister.

And in the years to come we will find out just how wrong, with all the indications at the moment suggesting that the answer will be, "very, very wrong indeed".

Still… what a picture.

Hellraisers' lives weren't so Heavenly

There's a good-looking documentary on TG4 on New Year's Day about Richard Harris, the hell-raising movie star. There was a time indeed when no mention of Richard Harris would exclude the "hell-raising" bit, though to many readers what he was raising wasn't hell at all.

It would usually involve fantastic quantities of booze being consumed in fabulous locations, and perhaps some loud singing in the company of other "hell-raisers" such as Peter O'Toole or Richard Burton - and it seemed to proceed with the approval and even the encouragement of all who encountered it, including women.

No that wasn't hell, in the strict sense, though at some point in recent history it stopped being a valid form of self-expression for the major motion picture star.

Today we would take pity on a multi-millionaire movie idol who could think of no better way to enjoy himself, than to spend three weeks on the beer with Oliver Reed or his modern equivalent - if there is such a thing, which there isn't really.

We would at least expect him to be slightly embarrassed about it, whereas the key to the hell-raiser aesthetic was this total lack of embarrassment - they were a kind of aristocracy, and of course the attitude of aristocrats to shame of any kind has always been, that it's a thing for middle-class people, not for them.

But perhaps the main reason for the decline and fall of the hell-raiser, is that a Harris or a Burton or an O'Toole represented the male ego in its most ungovernable form - they were actually rich and gifted enough to get away with all this stuff, a bit like the gods of rock with their 20-minute guitar solos. I believe there are actual laws against all that now.

Side by side with new fans of Sondheim

The first time I heard the name Stephen Sondheim, it was on radio ads for a theatre show narrated by Gay Byrne, called Side by Side by Sondheim - later I would learn that Sondheim's Irish following also featured Philip Chevron of the Radiators and the Pogues, who was devoted to the great man.

Sondheim occupies this odd position whereby he is rightly revered by people as discriminating as Gaybo and Phil Chevron, yet is universally known mainly for just one song Send In The Clowns - recently heard in Joker.

Now the Netflix film Marriage Story features Adam Driver performing Sondheim's immortal Being Alive in its entirety, which should help to broaden his fanbase a little further.

At 89, Steve is getting there.

Sunday Independent