| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Decency and moderation will see Ireland through the turbulent times lying ahead

Dan O'Brien

Climate Change protesters gather outside Government Buildings, Dublin as Budget 2020 is delivered to the Dail. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Climate Change protesters gather outside Government Buildings, Dublin as Budget 2020 is delivered to the Dail. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Climate Change protesters gather outside Government Buildings, Dublin as Budget 2020 is delivered to the Dail. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Climate Change protesters gather outside Government Buildings, Dublin as Budget 2020 is delivered to the Dail. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Over seven years writing in these pages, so much has changed – for Ireland and the world.

Among the most striking changes has been the rise of anger in politics and among voters. This has been driven by a growing desire for things to be done differently – an almost universal demand of big chunks of electorates in western countries and beyond.

It was much in evidence in last February’s general election and it transformed Irish politics – now that the Civil War parties which dominated for almost a century are in coalition, things can probably never go back to the duopolistic way they used to be.