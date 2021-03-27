Debate shows us how Border poll now would damage the cause of Irish unity

It was back in 2005 – when he replaced Brian O’Driscoll during a match against Australia – that Andrew Trimble began a much lauded career in the green jersey of Ireland.

Fashioned by the culture of Ulster Protestantism, he embraced the pragmatism which has made rugby a uniquely unifying force on this island.

Trimble’s Protestant pedigree is deep rooted – he holds a theology degree from Belfast Bible College. Over the years he has, when required, stood respectfully with his international teammates for pre-match renditions of Amhrán na bhFiann, as the tricolour billowed in the distance.

He is polite, reasoned, and low key. These traits, coupled with an incisive knowledge of his sport, has since retirement made him a regular on media outlets south of the Border.

So it was little wonder he was included on this week’s Claire Byrne Live panel. The ever contentious topic of a united Ireland brought together multi-layered strands of opinion, from north and south.

Trimble was present as a representative of middle-ground unionism. Well educated, widely travelled, and lauded for his sporting prowess, he knows the Republic of Ireland well, from frequent visits and stopovers ‘down south’.

True to form he was a bastion of reason on the programme – as the emotive nature of the topic at hand risked tipping over into personal rancour.

The singular most important contribution he made to the debate was when he described himself as Northern Irish.

But he also made clear he would not wish to choose between his ‘northern’ and his ‘Irish’ identity.

The tone and texture of his contribution suggested a united Ireland – in the shape many nationalists and republicans see it – is not especially enticing to the moderate unionism Trimble represents. However, he is open to discussion and debate about possible new structures on the island – but it is clear the route to some form of all-Ireland entity is fraught with obstacles which at this point in time cannot be overcome.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long is another beacon of the ‘middle ground’ slowly emerging north of the Border.

But in one searing comment she reminded all concerned of sectarian hatreds which cannot be wished away.

“How can you talk about uniting Ireland when as Northern Ireland we remain a divided and segregated society?” she asked.

“We can’t move from one place to another freely – we have barriers between people living in neighbouring streets,” she said. It was a chilling reminder of a reality that shadows all talk of a ‘new country’.

There are suggestions that Brexit is a ‘game changer’ in the way it is challenging old loyalties. But this is largely an illusion when it comes to Irish unity. It may have destabilised ingrained unionist certainties – but there certainly is no born-again belief among loyalists their future lies with the Republic of Ireland.

Gregory Campbell’s contribution to the programme, although redolent of the hardline wing of the DUP, significantly accepted all traditions, unionist, nationalist, and otherwise, must be acknowledged and catered for.

The totality of the debate was a reminder the cause of Irish unity – in whatever shape it may eventually come – is damaged by strident agitation for a Border poll. In any case, a close scrutiny of the figures suggest a vote to essentially end partition will be defeated.

All the while those pushing the unity agenda conveniently ignore the fact northern nationalists can now avail of multi-faceted expressions of their Irishness. This embraces culture in its most wide ranging forms, sport, and the Irish language.

There is power-sharing in Stormont with built-in checks and balance to monitor policing, housing and employment. The Irish Government can oversee matters such as the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The realpolitik is that for a united Ireland supporter, living in say Newry or Dundalk, there is little difference in the way they are allowed live their life and express their political identity. Some day – but surely a long time hence – all may be joined together as part of a new Ireland.

Then we may also have an agreed new anthem to which all our rugby team can pay homage.

In the meantime let improved education and living standards, the pulse of a new generation, and the inexplicable march of time work its oracle.

And let peace reign.