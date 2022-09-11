Death of Queen Elizabeth marks end of an era, but the union is a long way from finished

When Queen Elizabeth left Westminster Abbey to the strains of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance after her coronation in 1953, the BBC’s Richard Dimbleby told the British public that “majesty, splendour and beauty pass from our sight”.

Her soul has now passed from this world more than 70 years after she came to the throne, and her body will pass from our sight when it is interred beside her beloved husband in around a week’s time. There are those who believe — mostly because they wish it to be true — that in the Queen’s passing, the break-up of the United Kingdom is hastened.

In the age of social media and bitter cultural divisions, modern Britain is more prone to sudden mood swings and rash decisions. But the UK has been held together not only by emotional attachment, but by pragmatic self-interest.

Unquestionably, the Queen was a pillar of stability on which Britain has rested. That pillar having fallen, the monarchy, and with it the union, are more vulnerable. King Charles does not share his mother’s popularity, nor all the qualities that made her revered.

Over the years, Charles has often seemed aloof and has been involved in several scandals, the whiff of which never emerged from his mother. Monarchy’s greatest weakness is that it does not allow the choice of the best candidate for the role; the ruler’s sole criteria is their accident of birth.

But the new King’s initial approach has been shrewd. On Friday, he emerged from his vehicle to shake hands with crowds outside Buckingham Palace, even accepting a breach of protocol when a well-wisher kissed the royal cheek.

That evening, in an eloquent address to the UK and the Commonwealth, he gave the assurance he would rule in his mother’s style as an apolitical constitutional monarch, accepting it would mean changes from himself, an allusion to his outspokenness on political issues.

King Charles is expected to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday, meeting politicians at the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle and attending a church service in Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral.

With no government in Belfast, an Irish Sea border they have been un-able to remove, growing debate about Irish unity and a Sinn Féin first minister-in-waiting, the Queen’s death has for unionists come at a time of existing uncertainty. For almost every unionist, she had encapsulated their sense of Britishness.

Unionists are not always loyal to Westminster — something which in recent times has bewildered EU leaders — yet they were firmly loyal to the Queen.

Having reigned for 70 years, she became “the incarnation of tradition”, as historian Tom Holland said. She was the figurehead for every major national moment in the lifetimes of almost 90pc of the UK population.

The monarch, who would be briefed by 15 prime ministers and meet 13 US presidents — more than a quarter of all White House leaders — was skilfully able to preserve many of Britain’s traditions while accepting the need for constant incremental change.

This ability of the monarchy to retain the essence of the nation through centuries while incessantly altering that essence is at the heart of Britain’s longevity, and is why those who have foretold its demise have been repeatedly wrong.

Britain has been built on gradual compromise, quietly integrating hostile groups into the fabric of the nation. At Friday’s service of remembrance in St Paul’s Cathedral, the symbolism of those centuries of cultural blending was everywhere, but has been so successful that few would see those symbols as anything but British.

The bagpipes that once led Scots into battle against English armies played a lament in the cathedral. That lament was Flowers of the Forest, a 17th century melody commemorating the death — at the hands of English soldiers — of Scotland’s James IV at the Battle of Flodden Field in 1513.

The congregation sang The Lord’s My Shepherd, an arrangement of the 23rd Psalm, which had been sung at the Queen’s wedding in 1947. But the poetic rendering of the biblical text was written by the Puritan Francis Rous — who supported beheading the first King Charles — and approved by a Cromwellian committee.

During the Queen’s reign, that process of evolutionary assimilation accelerated as, in a few decades the Empire ended, Britain became ethnically and religiously diverse and the UK’s military and economic power declined, while in subtler ways British influence endured.

That era of change has reshaped this island. Despite having been targeted by the IRA for assassination and having lost her husband’s uncle to an IRA bomb, the Queen exhibited real affection for Ireland.

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny recalled how at the conclusion of her 2011 state visit here, as he escorted the Queen to her flight at Cork Airport, she told him: “You know, of all the royal visits that I have conducted in 60 years, this is the one that I really wanted to do.”

Three years later, at the state banquet for President Michael D Higgins in Windsor Castle, the Queen spoke warmly of how “Britain has been hugely enriched by the migration of Irishmen and women to these shores”. She welcomed how the Irish had “reached into every walk of British life”, while recognising there was a darker past when the Irish in Britain had faced discrimination.

Those words were uttered by an optimist in a time of optimism in Anglo-Irish relations. The turmoil of Brexit has arguably eroded so much of what the Queen and others built.

It would be a mistake to think things will go on as they always have done, but it would be a mistake also to think this inevitably signals the end of the union.

Concealed behind the regal pomp of the coming days will be uncertainty about the future, but of one thing we can be sure: No one now alive today will live to see her like. For Britain, an age of majesty and splendour is passing from sight.