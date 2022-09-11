| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Death of Queen Elizabeth marks end of an era, but the union is a long way from finished

Sam McBride

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with President Mary McAleese and Martin McAleese Expand

Close

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with President Mary McAleese and Martin McAleese

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with President Mary McAleese and Martin McAleese

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with President Mary McAleese and Martin McAleese

When Queen Elizabeth left Westminster Abbey to the strains of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance after her coronation in 1953, the BBC’s Richard Dimbleby told the British public that “majesty, splendour and beauty pass from our sight”.

Her soul has now passed from this world more than 70 years after she came to the throne, and her body will pass from our sight when it is interred beside her beloved husband in around a week’s time. There are those who believe — mostly because they wish it to be true — that in the Queen’s passing, the break-up of the United Kingdom is hastened.

More On Queen Elizabeth II

Most Watched

Privacy